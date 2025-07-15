Anxiety not letting you sleep? Here’s what you can do to overcome this issue

Food impacts …

Although you might ask how food would impact your sleep patterns, it is important to note that what you consume, in fact, plays a major part in triggering sleep or giving you sleep anxiety. When you hit the bed, you must not be starving yourself and you must also not be very full. Eat as much as your body needs. Alcohol intake should be limited and definitely avoided before going to bed. Caffeine should be limited. Often you wood notice that many who are severely addicted to coffee suffer from sleep anxiety and that is because caffeine strongly disrupts sleep patterns.

Create the mood

Reserve your bed as the spot for sleeping. The more you bring in work or other activities on to your bed, the more your brain might register the bed as a space for numerous activities. This triggers during sleep anxiety when you are lying on the bed but even then sleep evades you. Draw the curtains, keep the room quiet, make it cool and use essential oil diffusers to add in a touch of gentle aroma.

Write your thoughts

One of the biggest reasons why you cannot sleep in the innumerable thoughts which ring in when you are trying to sleep. To avoid such thoughts haunting you while you are about to sleep, you can maintain a daily to-do list and keep it near your bedside table or desk. This list has all your next day’s work jotted down and your brain doesn’t need to remind this over and over again. For all other thoughts, write a diary or a journal where you put in moments that you liked during the day, or actions you think can be worrisome later on and such. This helps you empty the vessel of thought before going to bed so that you can sleep peacefully.