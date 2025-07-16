Oral Care: Is miswak safe for dental care?

However, if you are looking to use a miswak, then be aware of some of the setbacks of this method too. Without the presence of bristles in the structure, it may not always be able to reach the deepest parts of the mouth and clean like a brush does. This can mean that uncleaned parts of the mouth may develop dental problems, especially cavities. Moreover, you need to know the right way to use it; otherwise reckless of careless use may cause cuts, bruises or damage more than being of any help. Though re-usable, they must be well cleaned and stored in hygienic storage. If the miswak has inherent fluoride then it is good for the teeth, and if not then additional fluoride products need to be used in order for a thorough oral cleaning.

