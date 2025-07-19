Build strong immunity to fight seasonal allergies and infection

Lately, typhoid cases are creeping up, especially in areas with sudden weather shifts. This bacterial infection, caused by Salmonella Typhi, spreads through contaminated food or water that becomes more common when heavy rains flood sanitation systems or heat reduces clean water access. Changing weather disrupts our gut health and immunity, making it harder to fight off such infections, and drastic weather changes can trigger allergies with some telltale signs like runny or stuffy nose, itchy eyes and throat, sneezing fits, skin rashes, stomach upsets, vomiting, fatigue, etc. In such scenarios it’s important for us to focus on basics for prevention, like staying well hydrated to flush out toxins from the body, eating clean food and avoiding junk or unhealthy street food as much as possible, getting movement or activity added in your routine to improve the circulation and boost immunity, catching up with your sleep cycle for rest and recovery, and keeping self-hygiene in mind as well is very important to avoid any chances of infection, and following basic hygiene practices also needs to be a priority. While you focus on basics, let’s try and add a few home remedies to soothe the gut, allergies, and a few other symptoms in this weather.

 Ginger: Sip a warm cup of ginger tea to soothe digestion and reduce typhoid-related nausea. Its natural compounds, like gingerol, fight bacteria, boost digestion, and keep your gut happy while strengthening immunity to tackle seasonal germs easily.

 Turmeric: Mix half a tsp of turmeric and a pinch of black pepper with warm water and drink at bedtime for its anti-inflammatory and immunity-boosting properties. Its active ingredient, curcumin, powers up your immune system, helping you resist infections and keep your gut balanced during rainy or hot spells. In fact, try to include all Indian spices regularly in your meal to get the benefits for the gut.

 Basil (Tulsi): Boil 4-5 tulsi leaves in a cup of water for tea and take it an hour after any one meal in a day to support gut health.

 Aloe Vera: A tbsp of fresh aloe juice can be mixed in a cup of warm water and taken first thing in the morning to calm the gut and enhance immunity. Its nutrients strengthen your immune system, helping you fight off colds or allergies easily.

Weather changes are here to stay, but with small tweaks, we can protect our health. Focus on clean habits, nourishing foods, and nature’s remedies to keep allergies and typhoid at bay. Listen to your body, and don’t hesitate to seek a doctor if symptoms are chronic or get worse.