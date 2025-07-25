Do you know that suppressed feelings are linked to autoimmune diseases?

It’s high time that you speak out your emotions instead of just saying, “I’m fine” when you’re not, because bottling them up might actually affect your body. As per studies suppressing stress, whether it’s from pressure at work or unresolved feelings from a breakup, can increase your risk of autoimmune diseases, where your own immune system turns against you.

Can suppressed feelings affect your health?

Sometimes, it feels that the easiest way to move on is to zip it and never talk about the feelings, kind of like out of sight, out of mind, right? But here’s the thing, that thought is still hanging out in the back of your brain. It’s never truly forgotten that quickly. Now to top it off, this suppressed emotion can lead to autoimmune diseases which you never thought is part of the deal.

What are autoimmune diseases?

Autoimmune diseases occur when your own body mistakenly attacks itself, essentially causing harm from within, almost like unintentionally hurting yourself. It mainly causes inflammation and damages that leads to various health problems depending on the body part. Some of the examples of it include rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and multiple sclerosis.

What’s the link between suppressed feelings and your health?

Unspoken feelings can take a serious toll on your body. When emotions are suppressed, your body can get stuck in a constant state of fight, flight, or freeze, which ramps up anxiety and stress. This heightened tension often fuels insecurities and paranoia, affecting more than just your mental health. From digestive problems and sleep disturbances to anxiety and depression, the impact is felt throughout the entire body. Elevated stress hormones like cortisol can trigger inflammation and disrupt your immune system, leading to even more health complications.

How to get rid of it?

Expressing your feelings isn’t always easy — we get it. But keeping everything bottled up doesn’t make it disappear; in fact, it can make things heavier over time. Start small. Open up to your loved ones or someone you trust. Little by little, give your emotions space to breathe. Overthinking and premonition won’t do you any favors. So take that brave step, talk to that person, share what’s on your mind. Your heart, mind, and body will thank you for it.

But if you’re not quite ready to talk it out, that’s okay too. Try journaling, taking a mindful walk, or using other healthy coping tools. Suppressed emotions don’t just disappear, but with the right outlets, you can start releasing the pressure, one small step at a time.