Leafy veggies? A big no during the monsoons!

Monsoons are pretty and soothing as they bring relief from the scorching heat of the summers. However, they also bring their own set of challenges, making the season a bit riskier for your health. The soggy and damp weather makes certain veggies a hub for the bacterial growth and this in turn results in issues in the digestive systems if consumed.

Sad salad alert!

As the rains roll in, your favourite leafy veggies — including spinach, cabbage, and lettuce — turn into playgrounds for bacteria. Moist conditions make them prime locations for microbial mischief which means it might be the time to give those green delights a seasonal break, else your digestive system might want a break.

Why does this happen?

The damp and humid condition often leads to retention of a lot of moistures, which these bacteria find fascinating to breed on. These veggies become their food and shelter for the time being.

Cleaning leafy vegetables during the monsoon is no easy task — their layered, porous structure makes it difficult to remove all contaminants, often leaving them less than fully clean despite putting in the best efforts.

What are the alternatives?

With leafy veggies taking a seasonal backseat thanks to bacterial risks, it’s time to swap them out for monsoon-friendly alternatives that are tasty and healthy. Think apple gourd, bottle gourd, bitter gourd, pumpkin, and sweet potato — seasonal stars that are easier on the stomach yet still pack the flavour punch your monsoon cravings demand for. So, these might just be the upgrade that your rainy day meals didn’t know they needed!

The next time you toss those leafy greens into your cart during the monsoons, just know that they are just here to make you spend more time in the washroom.