Technogym enters India, redefining fitness with Italian design and smart technology

The launch of Technogym’s first boutique in Bangalore is a landmark moment—one that goes far beyond retail. This state-of-the-art space offers an immersive, hands-on experience of Technogym’s most iconic and intelligent equipment, all crafted in Italy. Featured standouts include:

Technogym Run – a whisper-quiet, high-performance treadmill for multi-surface training, blending strength and cardio seamlessly.

Technogym Bench – a compact powerhouse offering versatile training with an integrated content library.

Technogym Ride – a pro-level indoor cycle with a 22” immersive screen and app integration, developed alongside cycling champions.

Behind this pioneering vision is a remarkable origin story: founded in 1983 by Nerio Alessandri in his garage, Technogym has grown into the gold standard of fitness, trusted by elite athletes, top-tier football clubs, Formula 1 teams, and 9 Olympic Games, including Paris 2024.

With prestigious accolades like the iF Design, Red Dot, and Good Design Awards, Technogym is not only functional—it's a design icon. And now, with its Indian foray, the brand is poised to transform how the country moves, trains, and lives.

Whether you’re a wellness enthusiast, a seasoned athlete, or a design-forward innovator, Technogym invites you to experience the next chapter of fitness—one rooted in science, elevated by design, and tailored to you.