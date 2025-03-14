Seven practical tips to help parents and children navigate the exam season with confidence

Board exams can be a stressful period not only for children but even for parents. The pressure to perform, the long hours of study, and the fear of results can create an environment filled with anxiety.

Here are some practical tips to help children and parents navigate exam season with confidence

Create a well-structured timetable: One of the best ways to reduce stress is to plan a schedule where a well-structured study plan allows children to cover their syllabus systematically while ensuring they get enough breaks. Short breaks between study sessions help the brain rest and improve memory and concentration.

The importance of physical activity: Studying non-stop is not effective because the brain can feel saturated. We have seen parents not allowing kids to play at all, but at least an hour of physical activity daily helps improve brain function, memory, and concentration. Whether it’s a walk, a sport, playing a game, or just some light stretching, movement boosts blood circulation and reduces stress hormones. Encourage children to engage in activities they enjoy.

Nourishing the brain with the right foods: Parents tend to pamper their kids with junk food or processed food during exams, thinking it’s a treat. However, processed and sugar-laden foods cause rapid spikes and crashes in energy levels, leading to brain fog and lack of focus. Instead, provide them with fresh fruits, veggies, and home-cooked, well-balanced meals, and if you are a nonvegetarian, then organic, free-range eggs and non-veg options can be taken more as a well-nourished brain retains information better and stays sharp.

Prioritise quality sleep: Parents should encourage children to get at least 6-7 hours of quality deep sleep every night. Lack of sleep reduces focus, memory, and energy levels. Children should study during their most alert hours — whether that’s early in the morning or late at night — while still ensuring adequate rest.

Stay hydrated for optimal brain function: Even a small drop in water levels can lead to fatigue, poor concentration, and low energy levels. The brain, blood, and nervous system need water to function correctly. Ensure children keep a bottle of water on their study table and sip regularly. Add lemon or mint leaves or tulsi leaves to water t o improve hydration.

Spend quality time with kids: Exams can make children feel isolated, especially when they spend long hours studying. Parents can boost their confidence by engaging in meaningful conversations, offering emotional support, and making time for light-hearted moments as well. Just a short walk, a fun conversation, or watching something together can ease their stress and make them feel comfortable.

Deep breathing and meditation: Exam pressure, stress, and anxiety can interfere with performance. That’s why simple breathing exercises can help children stay calm and focused. Being mindful of the present moment and focusing on slow breaths can help lower stress hormones and further help children approach their exams with a clear and calm mind.