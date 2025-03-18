The rise of ‘mood-boosting’ foods: What can you eat to feel better?

1. Dark Chocolate - This tasty treat is loaded with flavonoids and magnesium to lessen stress and elevate your mood through serotonin levels.

2. Fatty Fish - Salmon, mackerel, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which are known to enhance brain functioning and alleviate symptoms of depression.

3. Bananas- Rich in vitamin B6, bananas are a vital part of serotonin production, a neurotransmitter responsible for our happiness.

4. Nuts and Seeds- Almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds are great sources of essential fatty acids and magnesium, both required to keep our brains healthy.

5. Fermented Foods- Yogurt, kimchi, and kombucha have lots of probiotics that take care of the gut, sometimes called the second brain for its role in influencing mood.