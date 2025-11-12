Calisthenics make a comeback as fitness goes back to basics

How effective is body-weight training?

Research suggests calisthenics can improve muscle strength, flexibility, coordination, and even aerobic capacity. “Body weight is phenomenal,” says Vick-Kregel. “It’s one of the simplest yet most effective forms of resistance training.”

Still, calisthenics has its limits. John Raglin, professor of kinesiology at Indiana University, cautions against seeing it as a complete replacement for traditional weight training. “It can be effective,” he says, “but the idea that it can or should replace even simple equipment is misguided.”

He adds that for those with joint issues or reduced strength, certain weight-assisted movements may actually be safer. “If you’re not strong enough or have arthritis, doing a bench press with light dumbbells might be more practical than a push-up,” Raglin explains.

Finding the right goal

Ultimately, effectiveness depends on what one hopes to achieve. For those seeking bigger muscles or significant strength gains, weights may be necessary. “External load helps you generate more force and build muscle tissue more effectively,” Stack says. As the body adapts, adding more weight becomes essential to avoid plateaus.

But for general fitness and health, body weight alone often suffices. “If your goal is to get moving, build endurance, and feel better, calisthenics is a fantastic place to start,” says Stack. “Your body is the simplest and most accessible tool you have.”

Experts recommend beginning with an honest assessment of your mobility and strength. Check your form for planks, squats, and push-ups — or use modifications like knee push-ups if needed. Once comfortable, aim for two to three sessions a week lasting 10 to 30 minutes.

For structure, Vick-Kregel suggests following The Five Basic Exercises Plan (5BX), a classic calisthenics routine developed by the Royal Canadian Air Force in the 1950s. Gradual progression, she says, is key. “You need to keep challenging yourself — increase the duration, intensity, or complexity of movements as you go.”

And while calisthenics may seem simple, it’s far from easy. “People assume it’s just for beginners,” Keogh says, “but advanced moves like muscle-ups, planches, and front levers can take years to master.”

The renewed interest in calisthenics, then, isn’t just about nostalgia — it’s about rediscovering the strength, control, and creativity of one’s own body. In an age of high-tech fitness, that may be the most empowering workout of all.