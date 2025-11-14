Runner’s face: Facial changes you should expect if you're a long-time runner

If you are curious to know more about the runner’s face then ideally observe a regular person and a few who regularly run. You would be able to notice slight differences in the way their faces look. For a runner, you can easily identify them with the loss of facial fat where the check seems to push inwards. Lines, wrinkles seem more visible and the skin starts losing out its elasticity. Prolonged running can also make one look tired and drawn.

There are several reasons behind the development of a runner’s face. The primary five include a reduction in body weight due to loss of calories. The more exposure to the sun and UV rays, the higher chances of a tired and weathered look. It also makes your pigmentation, wrinkles and fine lines reflect more visibly. Running is an activity that needs lots of energy and hydration leading the body to use up all the retained water. This can lead to the runner experience bouts of dehydration. Some studies suggest that continuous motion also leads to collagen breakdown which might be one of the reasons for the runner’s face apart from it being caused naturally due to ageing.