Runner’s face: Facial changes you should expect if you're a long-time runner

Although not a medical term per say, but still recognised especially among the running and healthcare community, the runner’s face is a typical face that develops when you are into hardcore running for a long time. Those who are regulars at marathons or take up running as part of their fitness regimen, start developing changes to their facial structure. This phenomenon is called a runner’s face.
If you are curious to know more about the runner’s face then ideally observe a regular person and a few who regularly run. You would be able to notice slight differences in the way their faces look. For a runner, you can easily identify them with the loss of facial fat where the check seems to push inwards. Lines, wrinkles seem more visible and the skin starts losing out its elasticity. Prolonged running can also make one look tired and drawn.
There are several reasons behind the development of a runner’s face. The primary five include a reduction in body weight due to loss of calories. The more exposure to the sun and UV rays, the higher chances of a tired and weathered look. It also makes your pigmentation, wrinkles and fine lines reflect more visibly. Running is an activity that needs lots of energy and hydration leading the body to use up all the retained water. This can lead to the runner experience bouts of dehydration. Some studies suggest that continuous motion also leads to collagen breakdown which might be one of the reasons for the runner’s face apart from it being caused naturally due to ageing.
How to control a runner’s face?
While there is no guarantee of complete control over a runner’s face, one can still try to protect it against all odds. First, regular use of sunscreen with SPF so that the UV rays can’t work their way through the skin. Second, always carry a bottle of water and drink to keep yourself hydrated, no matter the season or the occasion. Third, even though most people take to running to lose weight, one needs to remember that running itself is an arduous physical activity and needs nutrition. So, eat well. Fourth, go for weight training scheduled apart from running. Fifth, add collagen-boosting products while you consider your skincare routine. Even after all these steps, if a runner’s face still bothers you, then opt for an expert advice.
