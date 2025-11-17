Blanket Fort Therapy: Why this childhood game is returning as an emotional stress-buster?

Why is blanket fort therapy making a comeback?

There are several reasons why blanket fort therapy may be returning in your adult life. First, is to de-stress and take care of your burnout and mental health needs. It takes you back to a time when the word worry wasn’t even in your dictionary and perhaps in the fast –paced world, it is time to slow down and reflect on who you are and what you want, once in a while. Second, it fills your mind with memories of yourself or with your friends and cousins that you had once spent under such blanket forts. This helps you re-connect emotionally with those who have drifted apart with time and distance. Third, many people prefer to build a blanket fort around themselves to cut off all the noise – verbal and digital. Thus, it can be a method of digital detox. Fourth, with time, therapy is constantly evolving and newer ones are developing. Blanket fort, is nothing but a new branch of mental health detox that can be tried in today’s world.

Interestingly, along with a lot of pros there are a few cons associated too. Sometimes, adult feel it to be too childish and refrain from undertaking the experience. This isn’t a real therapy recognised in clinical terms and if the condition aggravates, seeking professional help is always the right thing to do. More often than not, most people do not have the space to create a blanket fort to help themselves.

Nevertheless, it is being tried out increasingly by the youth and maybe the emotional grounding and memories it has, serve as a therapy in itself, even though the practice isn’t recognised.