4 childhood games that act as patience-building therapy today

What is seen I newer names of frames today, are actually childhood games that one so dearly loved but lost touch with in the past as life progressed. Here’s how the world is rediscovering them again for wellness, and mental health.

Lost Legos

Today, while one has towering lego lands and children love piecing the blocks together. Legos are just an improvisation of building blocks that one so dearly loved as a child. Each pack, an adventure to achieve the ultimate design by fitting all the blocks in the right places. It not only needs patience but also strategy, thinking, understanding and if you time the whole activity then working smartly also counts.

Fill in the blanks

Not literally out of your language books, but definitely out of puzzle games! Experts recommend spending 10-15 minutes each morning trying to solve a puzzle, either with puzzle blocks or one with numbers. This strengths your patience, kinetic ability, thinking capacity, timeliness, makes you more organised and definitely keeps the brain working sharper.