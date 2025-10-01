Elliptical vs treadmill: Which is better for you?

Selecting a cardio machine for the home gym can be daunting, the elliptical and treadmill being two of the most sought-after options. Though they both provide great cardiovascular exercise, their unique features appeal to various fitness aspirations and physiological requirements. So what is the better option for you?
The treadmill is a classic for good reason. It mimics walking, jogging and running—natural movements that are effortlessly executed. It’s extremely efficient at burning calories and can be customised for speed and incline to produce a high intensity interval training (HIIT) workout. For runners training for a race or wanting to enhance their running endurance, the treadmill is a must-have. Still, the high-impact movement of running can be quite stressful for your joints, especially your knees and ankles, and so it is not as appropriate for people with joint issues or who are coming back from specific injuries.
On the other hand, the elliptical offers a low-impact exercise that simulates running but without the brutal jolts. Your feet stay on the pedals during the exercise, minimising the stress on your joints. This does make the elliptical a great option for individuals suffering from arthritis, rehabilitating injuries or just someone looking for a more low-impact cardio alternative. The elliptical also targets more muscle groups at once; the moving arms engage your upper body such as your arms, chest and back while your legs, glutes and core are working as well. This body-wide stimulation can result in a very effective calorie burn and overall muscle toning.
In the end, the ‘better’ machine is up to your own situation. If your aim is to train for a running race or you like the sensation of a good old-fashioned run, the treadmill is the choice for you. If you are worried about joint welfare or you want a body workout that’s gentler on your body, the elliptical is an excellent option. Ideally, having both in your regime could be a well-rounded training strategy with the best of both worlds.