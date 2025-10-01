Elliptical vs treadmill: Which is better for you?

On the other hand, the elliptical offers a low-impact exercise that simulates running but without the brutal jolts. Your feet stay on the pedals during the exercise, minimising the stress on your joints. This does make the elliptical a great option for individuals suffering from arthritis, rehabilitating injuries or just someone looking for a more low-impact cardio alternative. The elliptical also targets more muscle groups at once; the moving arms engage your upper body such as your arms, chest and back while your legs, glutes and core are working as well. This body-wide stimulation can result in a very effective calorie burn and overall muscle toning.

In the end, the ‘better’ machine is up to your own situation. If your aim is to train for a running race or you like the sensation of a good old-fashioned run, the treadmill is the choice for you. If you are worried about joint welfare or you want a body workout that’s gentler on your body, the elliptical is an excellent option. Ideally, having both in your regime could be a well-rounded training strategy with the best of both worlds.