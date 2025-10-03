Elliptical vs Treadmill: Which cardio burns more calories?

Let’s get something straight: there is no holy grail machine at your gym, no silver bullet of cardio, no magical gadget that’s going to carve abs while you scroll Instagram. Yet people still line up to ask the same question: elliptical or treadmill—what’s better?

Elliptical or treadmill? Here’s the no-nonsense truth

Here’s the short answer: better for what? Burning calories? Training for a 10K? Keeping your knees from filing for divorce? Different goals, different machines. But if you want the unfiltered version, let’s talk.