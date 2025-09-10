The science and myths behind fitness’s latest obsession: Weighted vests

Weighted vests are having a moment. Once reserved for specialised training, they’re now popping up in mainstream fitness classes and across social media feeds, often worn by runners, gym-goers or even casual walkers. By slipping one on, you add extra resistance to everyday movement – turning bodyweight squats, jogs or push-ups into a tougher workout.

Strapped in for strength

Jessie Syfko, senior vice president at Life Time gyms, designed an entire class around the concept. “People start to realise how good it feels to work just a little bit harder and a little bit smarter without actually changing what they’re doing,” she says.

So, do these weighted vests live up to the hype? Experts say they can, but with caveats.

The potential benefits

Adding 5–10% of your body weight to a vest increases resistance in every move you make. For a 150-pound adult, that means strapping on about 15 pounds. Over time, this extra load can boost endurance, agility and sports performance.

Jeff Monaco, a certified strength coach and medical fitness instructor at the University of Texas at Austin, points to studies in soccer and other athletics. “There are a lot of studies looking at the weighted vest from a speed perspective – agility, changing direction, performance improvements,” he explains.

Still, don’t expect overnight results. While the calorie burn during a workout may not change dramatically, the cumulative challenge could help with fitness gains when paired with consistent training.

The limits of research

Beyond sports, the science is less convincing. A 2020 Wake Forest University study looked at adults aged 60–85 who wore weighted vests during daily activities. The results? They lost about the same amount of weight and bone density as those who didn’t wear them.

That doesn’t mean weighted vests are ineffective, but it suggests they’re no magic bullet for weight loss or bone health. Their benefits may be most noticeable in strength, endurance and athletic training, rather than everyday wellness goals.

How to use them safely

Experts agree on one thing: weighted vests must be used with care. Wearing too much weight can strain the joints, hips and spine, leading to posture problems or even stress fractures.