World Mental Health Day: Govt enhances Tele MANAS app to boost accessibility for visually impaired

In a bid to boost accessibility and inclusivity, the Union government on Friday launched several new initiatives for the National Tele-Mental Health Programme (NTMHP), commonly known as Tele MANAS, including enhancing the app's features to make it easier for visually impaired users.

The new initiatives, launched by Union Health Minister JP Nadda on the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2025, include enhancements such as a multi-lingual user interface, a chatbot, accessibility, and an emergency module to the Tele MANAS app

“Recognising that persons with disabilities and vulnerable groups face barriers in accessing digital health services, the app now includes accessibility features to make the interface more user-friendly for visually impaired users,” the Health Ministry said.

A chatbot feature (‘Asmi’) has been introduced, allowing users to engage with the app and seek information or help regarding mental health. Furthermore, emergency response content has been incorporated to ensure timely guidance and support during emergencies.

In addition to English and Hindi, the Tele MANAS app will now be available in 10 regional languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, and Punjabi, the Ministry said. “A sound mind leads to a sound body, and a healthy mind and a healthy body lead to a healthy nation. India is committed to ensuring equitable, affordable, and inclusive access to mental health services,” said Nadda, during the launch.