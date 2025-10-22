Tackle winter blues with these basic rituals

Every time the cold winter air hits your face in the morning, you start hoping if you could be in bed for just 5 more minutes. It’s almost lunch time and you are still in bed because its winter, gloomy, and cold? Carrying on with your daily work but don’t feel quite fresh or energised? All these are signs of winter blues, but don’t worry here are some basic rituals that would help you fight it off and stay fresh and full of energy all day.
Coping up with winter blues with basic wellness rituals
Here are a few everyday rituals that help you cope up with winter blues.
Early to bed, early to rise
No matter how many times you have heard this phrase and dismissed it, it will eventually find its way to you again. This is not just some regular saying, its actually a life principle. Determine a rough time within which you should aim to go to bed every day and another time to wake up in the mornings. The first few days, you might not be able to adhere to the timings but if you keep practicing it, you will be able to work it out. Stick to this timing and you see that you get ample sleep and the body feels energized the next morning.
To–do list
No, it is definitely not one of those regular to-do lists that you maintain professionally. These are self-manifestation, to-do lists. Every night before going to bed, write down two or three things that you want to do or achieve the next day. This will motivate you to strive for them, defeating the psychology of laziness in bed.
Sunlight exposure
The more you stay cooped up in bed with the blinds drawn, the lazier you would feel. Even if you have to, drag yourself out of the bed, open the blinds, or just go for a walk. Expose yourself to the sunlight and Vitamin D and feel your bones warming up, giving you the energy and mood to work for the day.
Wake up with water
To do away with the dehydration in the body, which is a natural occurrence during sleep, wake up and have lots of water. Moreover, drink something warm so that the body temperature is balanced out and you don’t feel the chill in the bones which further lowers your energy.
Exercise is Key
Get yourself some stretches and exercise. It can be something as simple as a long walk or yoga, aerobics or weight training. But some form of physical exercise helps the body warm up, blood circulation to flow better, stay fit and have the energy restored in your body to carry on with the day’s work.
Nutritious breakfast
No matter how busy you are, never skip breakfast. It helps in regulating your blood sugar. What more breakfast planning can be one of the things you really look forward to. From planning a healthy breakfast, to prepping for it the day before, it would help keep you busy and involved, diverting your mind to other things beyond the gloomy winter weather.
