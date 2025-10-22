Tackle winter blues with these basic rituals

Here are a few everyday rituals that help you cope up with winter blues.

Early to bed, early to rise

No matter how many times you have heard this phrase and dismissed it, it will eventually find its way to you again. This is not just some regular saying, its actually a life principle. Determine a rough time within which you should aim to go to bed every day and another time to wake up in the mornings. The first few days, you might not be able to adhere to the timings but if you keep practicing it, you will be able to work it out. Stick to this timing and you see that you get ample sleep and the body feels energized the next morning.

To–do list

No, it is definitely not one of those regular to-do lists that you maintain professionally. These are self-manifestation, to-do lists. Every night before going to bed, write down two or three things that you want to do or achieve the next day. This will motivate you to strive for them, defeating the psychology of laziness in bed.