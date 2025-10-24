Cold showers: Should you or should you not take them during winter?

Finding a solution

If you want to take a cold shower but are also careful about its effects on the body, you can try and approach it mid-way. Start off by taking a regular warm water bath and then conclude the ritual with 15-30 seconds of cold shower. You can also take cold showers during specific times like after workouts or saunas when the body temperature is already adjust and can take on a cold shower without much shock to the body. and if your body is adjust to cold showers in the morning, you can continue it as per routine.