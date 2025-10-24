Cold showers: Should you or should you not take them during winter?

While cold showers are survival lifelines during the summer months, many prefer to continue this ritual throughout the year, including the winter months. It is not an uncommon sight to hear people taking bath in cold water even in freezing temperatures outside. But it does come with its own pros and cons. Here’s what you need to know about cold showers for the winters.
Taking cold showers have its own advantages. First and foremost, when cold water touches the skin, it jolts you out of any sleep drowsiness. Once you are alert, you would feel your breathing getting deeper and the adrenaline improving your morning energies for a better start to the day. It causes the blood vessels to expand and constrict, thereby improving blood circulation in the entire body. Regular cold showers, in winter months can definitely improve your immunity. However, it is to be noted that it doesn’t take guarantee to prevent you from any sickness. It will just make you more enduring. Moreover, it makes you mentally tougher as well to handle stress or any kind of disruption in life. Cold water also adds moisture to the skin and hair by not removing essential natural oils in them.
Things to be careful about cold showers
Cold showers should be most definitely avoided if you are already sick. With a weak immune system, the temperature shock would be too unbearable for the body and it might make you sicker. Those with heart problems, respiratory issues, asthma, should absolutely not opt for cold showers in winter. It is also required to immediately warm up by layering clothes or drying yourself well with a blow dry, if needed. If you are not warm enough, the coldness can seep into the body and lower body temperatures significantly. And yes, having a cold shower isn’t exactly very comfortable. If you are a regular in the winters, you might be able to take it, but if you are a newbie then be ready for a shock.
Finding a solution
If you want to take a cold shower but are also careful about its effects on the body, you can try and approach it mid-way. Start off by taking a regular warm water bath and then conclude the ritual with 15-30 seconds of cold shower. You can also take cold showers during specific times like after workouts or saunas when the body temperature is already adjust and can take on a cold shower without much shock to the body. and if your body is adjust to cold showers in the morning, you can continue it as per routine.
