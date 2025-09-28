The Pomodoro Technique: Here's how it can help you manage time

The Pomodoro Technique (Pomodoro is Italian for tomatoes) is an effective method of time management which consists of short and long breaks in between work.

Invented by Italy's Francesco Cirillo, this method improves effectiveness and helps maximise potential.

How to manage your time better using the Pomodoro Technique?

The Pomodoro Technique requires people to follow specific steps to effectively manage time.

1. Pick one task that needs to be done

2. Set a 25-minute timer and focus on your work

3. Once the alarm rings, take a short break of around 5 minutes. With this, you have completed one pomodoro cycle.

4. Repeat the entire 'pomodoro' process for four more cycles

5. Take a longer break after the four cycles