The Pomodoro Technique: Here's how it can help you manage time

The Pomodoro Technique (Pomodoro is Italian for tomatoes) is an effective method of time management which consists of short and long breaks in between work.
Invented by Italy's Francesco Cirillo, this method improves effectiveness and helps maximise potential.
The Pomodoro Technique requires people to follow specific steps to effectively manage time.
1. Pick one task that needs to be done
2. Set a 25-minute timer and focus on your work
3. Once the alarm rings, take a short break of around 5 minutes. With this, you have completed one pomodoro cycle.
4. Repeat the entire 'pomodoro' process for four more cycles
5. Take a longer break after the four cycles
The Pomodoro Technique is a useful way to help you focus on work for those who have shorter attention spans and get easily distracted. It has been invented in a way that enables one to complete their work in one sitting.
Each pomodoro cycle of 25 minutes with zero distractions and absolute focus will not only improve the quality of work but will also help build focus. The relatively shorter cycles also help one get rid of the feeling of overwhelm.
The Pomodoro Technique boosts concentration and optimises work output and the short breaks in between reduces the tendency to procrastinate. With a set time table, one becomes accountable to the self and makes work easy to tackle.
If you are someone who is looking for ways to improve focus, save time and prevent burnout due to the stress of work, the Pomodoro Technique is the way to go.
