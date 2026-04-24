Does excessive use of mouthwash affect your blood pressure?

How many times a day have you been using mouthwash for oral hygiene? The usual numbers are one to two times a day. But for many it surpasses three to four times, and it falls into a pattern. During this time, have you ever checked on your blood pressure or considered excessive use of mouthwash to be a factor for blood pressure imbalance? The answer is most probably no. Health expert Dr. Kunal Sood talks about it at length in his latest expert advice video on his social media. And here’s why you should be careful of the number of times, you use your mouthwash.

Produces nitric oxide: Sometimes, oral bacteria break down the nitrate that we consume into nitrite and lastly, into nitric oxide, which, by nature affects blood flow and maintains blood pressure balance in the body.

Removing good bacteria: Just like the digestive process has good bacteria and bad ones, similarly, in oral hygiene also two types of bacteria thrive. Sometimes, anti-bacterial mouthwashes with high chlorhexidine content can kill these good bacteria, which reduce nitric oxide. This means that the level of nitric oxide decreases and blood pressure balance is also altered.