Multitasking: Excess baggage or modern-day necessity?

Is the brain really geared to do multiple tasks at once?

Moreover, one has to understand that through the stages of brain development from the early humans to modern geniuses, the brain has been trained to concentrate and work on one task, master it well, and perform it brilliantly. The arrival of too many tasks pushes the brain’s cognitive boundaries which it is not trained or developed to undertake. Hence, many make silly mistakes in their work.

For instance you are listening to an audio book while journaling or taking down notes. After the tasks are done, if some asks you to reiterate the essence of the audio book, you would invariably find blank sequences in your head. This means during those blank sequences the brain was concentrating on taking down notes rather than listening and registering the audio book. Moreover, if you later revise your notes, you might spot random words lifted from the narration. This is a clear reflection that during those mistakes, the brain was concentrating more on the narration than on copying notes.

Biologically, each task is a web of multiple organs and nerves functioning together. If you listen to a song, write down notes, read a different content, all at the same time, and then each organ is doing their own activity. This means neither organs send the right signal to the brain and no function happens satisfactorily on its own, as a whole.