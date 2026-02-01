Pica: The health disorder that often manifested differently in childhood

When you notice someone eating non-edible items like ash, charcoal, bricks, pebbles, paint chips, nails, paper, powder, etc., it might be a sign of them having pica. It usually manifests due to extreme stress or worry. At times, it may develop in pregnant women.

While once the pregnancy period is over it might disappear or once a child is taught the difference between edible and non-edible food, it might lessen. There are times when it aggravates, and one may need to seek therapy. Other symptoms also include anaemia, constipation, electrolyte imbalance, lead poisoning, etc.

These non-edible items are often consumed in small quantities, but depending on what is being consumed, the consequences may differ. They become harmful because they can damage the teeth, get stuck in the food pipe, cause irritation in the stomach, become difficult to digest, or cause parasitic infections when soil or mud is consumed.