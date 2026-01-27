Brain Fog: How to tackle going blank?

While there are several ways that one can adapt to, to tackle brain fog, the major ones are related to keeping a healthy lifestyle and reducing stress from the mind and body. Here’s how you can start out if you start facing a brain fog.

Drive out toxicity: The first thing you have to do is to reduce stress in your life. This may be through the kind of work that you do or staying away from negative people. Fill your thoughts and work with something positive each day so that the atmosphere lightens up. Once the stress gets released from the body, you would automatically notice how your brain would calm down and start functioning normally. It will be able to concentrate more and you will not lose track of your thoughts so often.

Establish sleep patterns: the second most important thing to do is have a set sleep cycle. One of the major drawbacks of today’s lifestyle is letting the sleep pattern go for a toss. Often overlooked, this may lead to insomnia and several other physiological and psychological problems that you may not be able to identify. Thus stick to the age-old phrase ‘early to bed, early to rise’. Set a time goal for yourself within which you must hit the bed. This time goal may vary on special occasions, but definitely not every day. The easiest way to do this is to set an alarm during the initial days and after a while you would notice that your body adapts to the practice and you start reaping the benefits.