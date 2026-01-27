Brain Fog: How to tackle going blank?

Moving out of your room to make an announcement to your family and forgetting it on the way? Being in the middle of a thought flow and suddenly freezing in your head? If you are experiencing these quite often, then you are undergoing bouts of brain fog. It is not uncommon as with progressing days, we are shrouded in unhealthy lifestyle and stress which results in this condition. There are, however, certain wellness principles that might be able to help you out of the tough situation. Here’s a quick look at the three most common things to do to avoid or break the brain fog cycle.
While there are several ways that one can adapt to, to tackle brain fog, the major ones are related to keeping a healthy lifestyle and reducing stress from the mind and body. Here’s how you can start out if you start facing a brain fog.
Drive out toxicity: The first thing you have to do is to reduce stress in your life. This may be through the kind of work that you do or staying away from negative people. Fill your thoughts and work with something positive each day so that the atmosphere lightens up. Once the stress gets released from the body, you would automatically notice how your brain would calm down and start functioning normally. It will be able to concentrate more and you will not lose track of your thoughts so often.
Establish sleep patterns: the second most important thing to do is have a set sleep cycle. One of the major drawbacks of today’s lifestyle is letting the sleep pattern go for a toss. Often overlooked, this may lead to insomnia and several other physiological and psychological problems that you may not be able to identify. Thus stick to the age-old phrase ‘early to bed, early to rise’. Set a time goal for yourself within which you must hit the bed. This time goal may vary on special occasions, but definitely not every day. The easiest way to do this is to set an alarm during the initial days and after a while you would notice that your body adapts to the practice and you start reaping the benefits.
Learn something new: Often when your mind is bogged with the same things over and over again, it builds up stress, blocks new information and makes you fall prey to brain fog. Take some time out from your daily routine and go for a vacation, or learn something new. Not only will you be able to pick up a new skill but also push yourself to pursuing a hobby. You would notice that such an instance, if opted for group learning, garners you new friends who takes your mind off from regular work and gives you a respite.
