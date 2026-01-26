Did you know about Vitamin B 12, the secret to regenerating red blood cells?

Vitamin B12 is a nutrient that is not produced by the body, unlike many others. Most certainly, it has to be consumed through daily intake of food and then the bodily nutrients break down the Vitamin b12 from the food in the digestive tract and put it to its right use. A daily dose of fish, meat, eggs, dairy products, cereals, breads, yogurt etc are the regular sources of Vitamin B12. Usually a body needs 2.4 mG but if one is pregnant or anaemic, then the quantity required automatically increases.

It might be a natural question in your mind that does having anaemia mean having low quantity of Vitamin B12 in the body. While the answer to this question is a yes, there are other situations also when the body doesn’t suffer from anaemia and yet lacks the nutrient. Vitamin B12 deficiency is also called cobalamin deficiency and has physiological, neurological and psychological symptoms. It includes feeling tired and weak, having bouts of nausea and vomiting, pale skin and sudden weight loss. It may also affect regular vision making it blurry. Sometimes, people find it difficult to remember simple tasks or even names. Moreover, one starts having spells of feeling depressed or gloomy.