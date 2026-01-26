Did you know about Vitamin B 12, the secret to regenerating red blood cells?

Have you stood in front of the mirror and found yourself looking rather pale, head reeling and a general gloomy and irritated mood for quite some time. Well, this might just not be Monday Blues or winter weather, alone. This might also be your body trying to warn you against low Vitamin B12 availability. For the unversed, Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient required by the body to reproduce red blood cells and DNA. Here’s taking a quick look at how important this often neglected nutrient is to the body.
Vitamin B12 is a nutrient that is not produced by the body, unlike many others. Most certainly, it has to be consumed through daily intake of food and then the bodily nutrients break down the Vitamin b12 from the food in the digestive tract and put it to its right use. A daily dose of fish, meat, eggs, dairy products, cereals, breads, yogurt etc are the regular sources of Vitamin B12. Usually a body needs 2.4 mG but if one is pregnant or anaemic, then the quantity required automatically increases.
It might be a natural question in your mind that does having anaemia mean having low quantity of Vitamin B12 in the body. While the answer to this question is a yes, there are other situations also when the body doesn’t suffer from anaemia and yet lacks the nutrient. Vitamin B12 deficiency is also called cobalamin deficiency and has physiological, neurological and psychological symptoms. It includes feeling tired and weak, having bouts of nausea and vomiting, pale skin and sudden weight loss. It may also affect regular vision making it blurry. Sometimes, people find it difficult to remember simple tasks or even names. Moreover, one starts having spells of feeling depressed or gloomy.
To counter-balance this deficiency and make sure that your red blood cells keep regenerating in the body, consume Vitamin B12 filled foods with generosity. It is also recommended that one decreases the intake of alcohol and cures any additional digestive issues. Keeping the digestive system free of any hiccups is important because it is in here that the Vitamin is separated from the food and released in the body so that it is able to do its desired work.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.