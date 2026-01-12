Procrastination: 5 effective ways to beat it

Procrastination is a deadly enemy to your daily chores. Here’s how to deal with it.

Keep a to-do list: It might just be another list for you, but having a to-do list is the biggest saviour of your life, as you grow up. Note down what needs to be done on a daily basis so that you don’t forget and get going immediately. If you have a love for stationeries, you can actually have a fancy to-do diary and decorate it with meaningful journaling which also acts as stress buster. Keep this notebook with you everywhere to jot down what needs to be done each day. Always make sure to strike off each task after they are completed so that you feel a sense of achievement.

Toughest task first: Every morning open your to-do list and check two things first- if any task is time bound and what is the toughest task of the day. Always start with the toughest task. Once you have finished the hard job first, working on the easiest tasks feel like cakewalk.

One step at a time: Break down your tasks into chunks. Set goals or timers to work around them swiftly. Also, keep deadlines running in the back of your mind. If you adhere to deadlines, automatically your brain tends to work efficiently and procrastination takes a set-back.