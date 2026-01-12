Procrastination: 5 effective ways to beat it

Every time you sit at your desk to get things done, you are slowed down by the demon called procrastination. It is a phenomenon everyone experiences at least once in their lifetime. To simplify the feeling, it is laziness, distraction or the feeling of not wanting to do anything for the day. This significantly delays important work and amounts to a piling to-do list which you might find difficult to manage later on. Thus, here are five ways that you can adopt to combat procrastination and get your work done on time.
Procrastination is a deadly enemy to your daily chores. Here’s how to deal with it.
Keep a to-do list: It might just be another list for you, but having a to-do list is the biggest saviour of your life, as you grow up. Note down what needs to be done on a daily basis so that you don’t forget and get going immediately. If you have a love for stationeries, you can actually have a fancy to-do diary and decorate it with meaningful journaling which also acts as stress buster. Keep this notebook with you everywhere to jot down what needs to be done each day. Always make sure to strike off each task after they are completed so that you feel a sense of achievement.
Toughest task first: Every morning open your to-do list and check two things first- if any task is time bound and what is the toughest task of the day. Always start with the toughest task. Once you have finished the hard job first, working on the easiest tasks feel like cakewalk.
One step at a time: Break down your tasks into chunks. Set goals or timers to work around them swiftly. Also, keep deadlines running in the back of your mind. If you adhere to deadlines, automatically your brain tends to work efficiently and procrastination takes a set-back.
Pick your workplace: Procrastination may seep into your habits if you start working from a place you may not like, or if your daily workplace has become boring or monotonous. To overcome this, pick your own workplace. It may be a co-working cabin where you meet new people and get on with your work. It can be a café where you work over good food. It can be a park with open Wi-Fi to get your work done. Or it might just be a different corner of your house or workplace.
Promise yourself a reward: Check the number of tasks in hand everyday and depending on their weights, promise yourself a small reward. It can be as simple as a cup of good coffee to a new book or a visit to your favourite café. The idea of a reward after completing your chores makes you work harder and aim for it diligently.
