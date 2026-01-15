January rush, February fade: Inside Delhi’s Gym resolution cycle

February: the drop-off month

February is when gyms attempt damage control. Owners roll out discounts, slash three-month plans by nearly 20%, and add complimentary classes like yoga or Zumba to pull people back in. Smaller neighbourhood gyms echo the same concern. “There is an increase in January, and many people sign up for six-month or annual plans,” says Mansi Chauhan, manager of HypeTheGym, WHERE. “But a large number stop coming after a few weeks. People blame the cold weather or lack of time. Resolutions fail, attention drops. We can only guide people so much — ultimately, it’s about showing up.” Morning batches, typically between 6 am and 9 am, attract fewer January sign-ups but show higher consistency. Evening slots, especially after 7 pm, draw the bulk of New Year enrolments - and see the fastest drop-off.

Why motivation fails

Psychologists say the January–February cycle has little to do with fitness and more to do with flawed approaches to behaviour change. “New Year resolutions depend heavily on external motivation, which fades quickly,” says Dr. Anagha P, a Delhi-based sports and behavioural psychologist. “People chase rapid weight loss or visible transformation without preparing for the time and discomfort involved.”

January enthusiasm, she says, often replaces planning. “Motivation is unstable; habits aren’t. When results don’t come quickly, effort is mistaken for failure, and people disengage.” Time of day further shapes consistency. Morning workouts reduce decision fatigue by removing choice early. “By evening, after work stress and repeated decisions, self-control drops,” Dr. Mehta says. Cold weather compounds the problem, making initiation harder and comfort easier to choose.