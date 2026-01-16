Fitness coach shares bizarre list of 50 foods you can overeat without getting fat

Kev calls himself the "Foodie Fitness Coach" and his latest "cheat sheet" aligns with it perfectly! He does not believe in torturing yourself into getting thin. Starving is not the way to go, but tracing your calorie intake can do the trick!
Online fitness coach and influencer does things differently when it comes to losing weight and has now literally handed over his followers a "cheat sheet". He has given a list of 50 low-calorie foods that one can eat guilt-free.
Sharing a post on Instagram, Kev shared "two simple ways" one can lose weight without going a strict diet. He wrote in the caption, "Two simple ways you can take this CHEAT sheet to help you lose fat: 1. Eating smarter by adding more volume into your meals, which will keep you fuller for longer 2. Use my template at the bottom of this caption".
So, the hack is to eat full meals that do not keep you hungry and make sure that you follow a calorie deficit diet. Sharing a list of 50 food items belonging to various categories such as proteins, carbs, veggies and fruits, Kev shared the amount in which they can be consumed for the hack to work.
"Calories are per 100g
PROTEINS
1. Scallops - 88 kcal
2. Nonfat Greek yogurt - 59 kcal
3. White fish (haddock, tilapia, cod) - 80 kcal
4. Silken tofu - 55 kcal
5. Chicken breast - 110 kcal
6. Egg whites - 52 kcal
7. Crab - 97 kcal
8. Low-fat cottage cheese - 81 kcal
9. Tuna (can) - 116 kcal
10. Shrimp - 85 kcal
11. Turkey breast - 104 kcal
CARBS
12. Cauliflower rice - 25 kcal
13. Shirataki rice - 10 kcal
14. Pumpkin - 26 kcal
15. Zucchini noodles - 17 kcal
16. Seaweed/nori sheets - 35 kcal
17. Tofu noodles (shirataki tofu noodles) - 10 kcal
18. Konjac noodles - 10 kcal
19. Rice cakes (plain) - 35 kcal
VEGGIES
20. Bok choy - 13 kcal
21. Broccoli - 34 kcal
22. Radishes - 16 kcal
23. Mushrooms - 22 kcal
24. Eggplant - 25 kcal
25. Celery - 14 kcal
26. Snap peas - 42 kcal
27. Zucchini - 17 kcal
28. Tomatoes - 18 kcal
29. Lettuce - 15 kcal
30. Kale - 35 kcal
31. Bell peppers - 31 kcal
32. Cucumber - 15 kcal
33. Spinach - 23 kcal
34. Green beans - 31 kcal
35. Cabbage - 25 kcal
36. Asparagus - 20 kcal
37. Cauliflower - 25 kcal
FRUITS
38. Papaya - 43 kcal
39. Watermelon - 30 kcal
40. Kiwi - 41 kcal
41. Blackberries - 43 kcal
42. Cantaloupe - 34 kcal
43. Strawberries - 32 kcal
44. Grapefruit - 42 kcal
45. Peaches - 39 kcal
46. Blueberries - 57 kcal
47. Apricots - 48 kcal
48. Honeydew melon - 36 kcal
49. Orange - 47 kcal
50. Raspberries - 52 kcal".
Finally, Kev specified that a combination of these foods can be had as long as you eat 200g of protein, 200g of vegetables, 100g of carbohydrates and 150g of fruits, everyday.