Fitness coach shares bizarre list of 50 foods you can overeat without getting fat

Kev calls himself the "Foodie Fitness Coach" and his latest "cheat sheet" aligns with it perfectly! He does not believe in torturing yourself into getting thin. Starving is not the way to go, but tracing your calorie intake can do the trick!

Fitness coach Kev has once again given the internet a new fitness hack to obsess over and this time, people might actually follow it! Taking to Instagram on January 13, 2026, he shared a list of 50 varied food items that one can overeat without putting on weight.

Foodie Fitness Coach's 50-food item "cheat sheet"

Online fitness coach and influencer does things differently when it comes to losing weight and has now literally handed over his followers a "cheat sheet". He has given a list of 50 low-calorie foods that one can eat guilt-free.