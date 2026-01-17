5 Yoga asanas for a healthy heart

One of your body's most vital organs is the heart. It pumps blood, which aids in the removal of waste materials like carbon dioxide and the distribution of oxygen throughout the body. Blood pressure regulation is another function of the heart. Maintaining a heart health is greatly aided by engaging in physical activity daily. Through attentive movement and breath control, yoga asanas strengthen the cardiovascular system, enhance circulation, and lower stress. These are some heart-healthy yoga asanas.
This fundamental pose promotes awareness of breath, enhances posture, and aligns the body. It lowers blood pressure and calms the nervous system. Stretch from toes to fingertips, stand up with your feet together, maintain your arms relaxed at your sides, and take a breath to raise your arms overhead.
This pose improves balance and concentration. By lowering stress hormone levels that raise blood pressure, it indirectly promotes heart health. Start in Tadasana, shift your weight to one leg, place the sole of the opposing foot on your inner thigh or calf (avoid your knee), raise your palms to your chest in prayer, or extend them overhead.
By combining strength and deep breathing, this dynamic stance expands the chest and controls heart rate. It is an effective stance for controlling elevated blood pressure. Step your feet wide, extend your arms overhead or parallel to the floor, bend your right knee over your ankle, and turn your right foot out 90 degrees. Next, lower your hips, hold them there for 30 seconds, and then switch to the other side. It improves oxygen flow to the heart, lung capacity, and stamina by stretching the upper body.
This pose strengthens your lower body to support blood pumping while slightly raising your heart rate. From Tadasana, keep your thighs parallel to the floor and bow your knees as though you were reclining in a chair. Next, raise your arms parallel or overhead, contract your core and glutes, and hold the position for 20 to 40 seconds while breathing steadily. By mimicking a modest aerobic effort, the pose warms the body, increases breathing, and strengthens the heart muscle.
By increasing spinal flexibility and circulation, this pose counteracts sedentary lifestyles, opens up the chest cavity, and directly stimulates the heart. With your elbows close together and your pelvis planted, lie on your stomach, place your palms beneath your shoulders, and take a breath to raise your chest. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds after rolling your shoulders back. This backbend eases emotional tension, improves blood flow to the heart, and massages the organs in the abdomen.