5 Yoga asanas for a healthy heart

By combining strength and deep breathing, this dynamic stance expands the chest and controls heart rate. It is an effective stance for controlling elevated blood pressure. Step your feet wide, extend your arms overhead or parallel to the floor, bend your right knee over your ankle, and turn your right foot out 90 degrees. Next, lower your hips, hold them there for 30 seconds, and then switch to the other side. It improves oxygen flow to the heart, lung capacity, and stamina by stretching the upper body.