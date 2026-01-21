6 ways to heal foot blisters

Foot blisters are very common, especially when you wear a brand new shoe, walk for long hours at a stretch, through accumulation of sweat during summer or heat burns. These cause extreme irritation and redness in the feet which automatically diverts your attention to it and makes your personality remain irritated till you get relief. Here are six easy steps in which you can treat foot blisters at home.
Home remedies: Always wash the foot blisters with an antiseptic solution. If you prefer using home remedies then go for ice application or green tea compress that reduce swelling and redness. You can also apply aloe vera gel which provides a cooling effect on the spot. Moreover, soaking your feet in an Epsom salt bath allows the healing process to speed up.
Apply antiseptic ointment: After washing the area well, use an antiseptic ointment or petroleum jelly. Since these are in direct contact with the skin, the ointment enters the epidermal layers and heals the blister faster. Moreover, always apply an ointment before putting on shoes.
Keep blisters covered: Once you have washed and applied ointment to the area, place a band-aid on it. This helps the blister to not come in direct contact with the shoes and reduces friction.
Reduce friction while walking: Many kinds of foot powder are available in the pharmacy. Before wearing your socks, applying this foot powder inside the socks and then wear it. It helps to keep the area dry and prevent sweat accumulation. However, if you feel that after applying the powder you sense irritation, then immediately stop using it.
Take care of your feet: During blisters, be extra careful of your feet. Always wear socks, keep the area clean and dry, use padded shoes, wear loose fitted shoes, avoid structured heels etc. Also, try to walk around slightly less than usual. These help in giving your feet the time it needs to recover.
Don’t drain the blister: Sometimes, you may be tempted to drain the blister yourself. Avoid doing that, as it might lead to infection. Try simple remedies for two to three days and if irritation persists, then visit an expert to get it drained.