6 ways to heal foot blisters

Foot blisters can be painful and irritating if not immediately looked into. That apart, there is also the fear of infections. Thus, never leave it unattended if you notice one on your feet. Here are six simple steps to provide comfort and relief to the feet so that the blister drains off smoothly.

Home remedies: Always wash the foot blisters with an antiseptic solution. If you prefer using home remedies then go for ice application or green tea compress that reduce swelling and redness. You can also apply aloe vera gel which provides a cooling effect on the spot. Moreover, soaking your feet in an Epsom salt bath allows the healing process to speed up.

Apply antiseptic ointment: After washing the area well, use an antiseptic ointment or petroleum jelly. Since these are in direct contact with the skin, the ointment enters the epidermal layers and heals the blister faster. Moreover, always apply an ointment before putting on shoes.

Keep blisters covered: Once you have washed and applied ointment to the area, place a band-aid on it. This helps the blister to not come in direct contact with the shoes and reduces friction.