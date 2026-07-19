A weekend itinerary of healing for anyone craving calm instead of crowds

Not every Sunday has to revolve around hopping between cafés or ending the day at a crowded pub. Sometimes, the best plans are the ones that ask you to slow down. Opened recently and curated by Bhaktiveda Dhaul Taragi, one of India’s pioneering expressive arts therapists, Praanah offers a sanctuary for anyone seeking a mental reset without the pressure of traditional wellness routines. The space hosts Sound Healing and Vibrational Therapy alongside Conscious Connected Breathwork.
Unlike private sessions, this experience unfolds in a small group, yet it never feels crowded. Yoga mats, blankets and cushions are thoughtfully arranged, making it easy to settle in. Before the sound healing begins, everyone gathers for a simple energycleansing ritual, followed by savouring a single drop of essential oil. It is a small gesture, but one that gently marks the transition from the outside world into a quieter, more mindful space.
Once comfortable, all that is left to do is close your eyes. The room slowly comes alive with the sounds of Himalayan singing bowls, crystal bowls, gongs, chimes and Bhaktiveda’s soothing vocal toning. The instruments create an ever-changing acoustic landscape that gradually becomes the only thing your mind wishes to follow. The vibrations travel through the body, moving beyond the muscles and fascia to create a gentle sense of ease that feels surprisingly physical. As the sounds deepen and shift, the constant mental chatter that usually accompanies everyday life begins to soften almost without effort.
The therapy works on the belief that these vibrations reach deep into the body’s cells, helping release energetic blockages while supporting the body’s natural healing processes. By the time the final vibrations fade, opening your eyes feels almost reluctant. The world outside remains exactly where you left it, but stepping back into it feels noticeably lighter.
₹2,500 onwards. At Sadashivanagar.