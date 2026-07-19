A weekend itinerary of healing for anyone craving calm instead of crowds

Unlike private sessions, this experience unfolds in a small group, yet it never feels crowded. Yoga mats, blankets and cushions are thoughtfully arranged, making it easy to settle in. Before the sound healing begins, everyone gathers for a simple energycleansing ritual, followed by savouring a single drop of essential oil. It is a small gesture, but one that gently marks the transition from the outside world into a quieter, more mindful space.

Once comfortable, all that is left to do is close your eyes. The room slowly comes alive with the sounds of Himalayan singing bowls, crystal bowls, gongs, chimes and Bhaktiveda’s soothing vocal toning. The instruments create an ever-changing acoustic landscape that gradually becomes the only thing your mind wishes to follow. The vibrations travel through the body, moving beyond the muscles and fascia to create a gentle sense of ease that feels surprisingly physical. As the sounds deepen and shift, the constant mental chatter that usually accompanies everyday life begins to soften almost without effort.