4 spiritual teachings of Premanand Ji Maharaj

Premanand Ji Maharaj is a popular spiritual guru with several followers from all over the country and even beyond it. Devotees crowd to listen to his spirituals sermons and take advice from the spiritual leader.
He has several high-profile followers, including Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who often pay him a visit in Vrindavan to take guidance and seek blessings.
True divine love or prem is at the core of every spiritual teaching and Premanand Ji Maharaj is no different. To him, true devotion must not be rooted in material realities. Prem and devotion must be understood by the philosophies of Radha-Krishna and must be free from worldly ties.
While individual merit and hard work have a huge role to play, success will never be possible without divine grace and God's blessings. If someone believes that success is solely dependent on themselves, they are as wrong as the one who thinks every achievement comes due to divine blessings. The Maharaj asks everyone to always remember that success is a culmination of both.
He tells his disciples to not shift their focus even as life surprises with its many meandering paths. Life is defined by uncertainty and Premanand Ji asks everyone to remember that change is the only thing that is permanent so no one should fear it. If the core is secure, stability will be easier to achieve despite unpredictability.
We often use harmful words when we are angry or stressful, but Premanand Ji Maharaj asks his disciples to be mindful of such slips. One must always think before they speak since words cannot be taken back once they are out in the world. Hence, when someone uses words that can hurt, they affect both the listener and the speaker. Words carry weight and can impact someone negatively and no one should forget that.