Macro-nutrition: Is the gym culture responsible for the rise of measured nutrition?

The rise of macro-nutrition did not happen overnight. It wasn’t a reel that could go viral. It was a tried and tested formula which took time to gain popularity and be accepted by people. Moreover, it wasn’t a mathematical formula either. It was a fusion of fitness, gym culture and the food industry that merged on one common point – to produce food for the health conscious and awareness community which not just kept them in shape but also elevated their gym results.

The eating clean shift

Long ago there was a debate between good food and bad food. Today it has transformed into eating measured and eating clean. As strength training went out of the gym walls and into mainstream conversations, talks about eating right also took centre stage. People started focussing on eating protein, carbohydrates and fats as these helped in nutrient balance, muscle gain or loss and stamina. As more and more people started undertaking this routine of balancing food and work out, they realised that what they ate directly affected their gym results or work out goals. This gave rise to eating as per your goal. For instance, if you want to lose those extra inches, your diet should comprise high protein and low carbohydrate items. In case, you want to gain weight then it had to be high protein and carbohydrate.