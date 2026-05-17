World Hypertension Day 2026: Early signs to watch out for

The trick with hypertension is that it never reveals its symptoms fully. However, if one starts noticing some patterns in the body, then that is the cue to visit a medical expert for a full-body check-up. If you have a history running through your family, then keep going for yearly medical visitations. Else, notice if you have been leading a very stressful lifestyle off late, including heavy smoking and drinking. Then the following symptoms coupled with your current lifestyle, can be a point of concern. The faster hypertension is detected, the easier it is to keep it under check.

Fatigue that doesn’t leave: If you notice that you are always lethargic, it’s time to pay attention to your well-being. While lethargy is a common symptom and may arise due to any condition, even then it shouldn’t be neglected. Besides, lethargy coupled with feeling uneasy in the mornings even if you have had your 7 hours sleep, feeling lackadaisical throughout the day, increase rounds of procrastination, may be indicators that something isn’t correct.

Chest discomfort: If you feel a very sharp pain in your chest or experience regular palpitations, even if there is nothing to be stressed about, don’t ignore them. Chest discomfort often occurs when the blood circulation is compromised, which is the cause of high blood pressure and hypertension. Before the statistics spiral out of control, one should become cautious.