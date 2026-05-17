World Hypertension Day 2026: Early signs to watch out for

Hypertension is a very common development in people in their mid 30s or even earlier if there is a genetic history. It is a condition where the pressure with which the blood pushes against the heart is consistently high. This, in turn, makes the heart pump harder and stresses the functional balance between each organ in the body. How to be sure of hypertension? When your blood pressure is always higher than the regular 120/80. But hypertension cannot be easily detected and that is why it is popularly labeled as the silent killer. Thus, this World Hypertension Day, we list down five popular symptoms that you should not ignore.
The trick with hypertension is that it never reveals its symptoms fully. However, if one starts noticing some patterns in the body, then that is the cue to visit a medical expert for a full-body check-up. If you have a history running through your family, then keep going for yearly medical visitations. Else, notice if you have been leading a very stressful lifestyle off late, including heavy smoking and drinking. Then the following symptoms coupled with your current lifestyle, can be a point of concern. The faster hypertension is detected, the easier it is to keep it under check.
Fatigue that doesn’t leave: If you notice that you are always lethargic, it’s time to pay attention to your well-being. While lethargy is a common symptom and may arise due to any condition, even then it shouldn’t be neglected. Besides, lethargy coupled with feeling uneasy in the mornings even if you have had your 7 hours sleep, feeling lackadaisical throughout the day, increase rounds of procrastination, may be indicators that something isn’t correct.
Chest discomfort: If you feel a very sharp pain in your chest or experience regular palpitations, even if there is nothing to be stressed about, don’t ignore them. Chest discomfort often occurs when the blood circulation is compromised, which is the cause of high blood pressure and hypertension. Before the statistics spiral out of control, one should become cautious.
Frequent head issues: If you get regular headaches and the cause is unknown, be cautious of its origins. Moreover, if you feel light-headed or dizzy quite often, then it can be an early sign of hypertension. If you regularly feel any of these symptoms early in the mornings, it is advisable to go for a blood pressure check and, if required, a medical consultation.
Sensory issues: Have sudden nosebleeds, shortness of breath, or vision going dramatically blurry? That’s your cue to take a step back from all your daily activities and devote time to yourself.
Not everything is labelled insomnia: Given that insomnia and disturbed sleep patterns are on the rise, if you have a problem sleeping or wake up suddenly, then it is automatically labelled as poor sleep or insomnia. However, not everything is a result of insomnia. Thus, one must be doubly sure of the diagnosis and not act on the basis of assumption.