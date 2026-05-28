World Menstruation Day 2026: 8 ways in which workplaces can support menstrual health

Workplaces are where one spends most of their weekdays. Sometimes, work hours may extend anywhere between 8 and 10 hours. Thus, it is important that workplaces not only have heightened sensitivity but also creates supportive infrastructure for employees to sustain themselves comfortably while they are menstruating. Here’s a probable list of things that workplaces can do to support the situation.

Flexible work hours: While there was a time when coming to office and working was a mandate, today, work from home has made a major shift in workplace infrastructure. With people understanding that one need not be present in the four walls of an office to get their work done, many offices permit employees to work from home/café as long as their daily quota of work is achieved. The same principle can be levied for those who experience severe cramps during menstruation. They can take adequate breaks and get their work done from home as long as the goal is achieved and they constantly communicate with their team members.

Comfortable facilities: Making sure that the washrooms are adequately cleaned with proper water access, soap, disposable bins and privacy. Separate wellness rooms can be designated for employees to take short breaks to rejuvenate themselves. These rooms can have comfortable seating, heating pads, drinking water and basic medicines. While the office may provide all of the above conditions, it is also the employee’s responsibility to use them judiciously and maintain hygiene and cleanliness while doing so.

Provision of menstrual products: Menstrual products like sanitary pads, tampons, cups, and period underwear should be provided free of cost in the washrooms. This helps people if they face emergencies.