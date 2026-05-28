World Menstruation Day 2026: 8 ways in which workplaces can support menstrual health

Most workplaces have taken a positive step in understanding menstrual health and not categorising it as ‘that time of the month’ anymore. With employees understanding what individuals go through, with open conversations about the natural phenomenon, menstruation is positively gone beyond the taboo topic. However, not every workplace understands the physical, mental, and infrastructural needs. Thus, this World Menstruation Day, here is a quick list of things that workplaces can engage in, to give their employees comfortable working hours.
Workplaces are where one spends most of their weekdays. Sometimes, work hours may extend anywhere between 8 and 10 hours. Thus, it is important that workplaces not only have heightened sensitivity but also creates supportive infrastructure for employees to sustain themselves comfortably while they are menstruating. Here’s a probable list of things that workplaces can do to support the situation.
Flexible work hours: While there was a time when coming to office and working was a mandate, today, work from home has made a major shift in workplace infrastructure. With people understanding that one need not be present in the four walls of an office to get their work done, many offices permit employees to work from home/café as long as their daily quota of work is achieved. The same principle can be levied for those who experience severe cramps during menstruation. They can take adequate breaks and get their work done from home as long as the goal is achieved and they constantly communicate with their team members.
Comfortable facilities: Making sure that the washrooms are adequately cleaned with proper water access, soap, disposable bins and privacy. Separate wellness rooms can be designated for employees to take short breaks to rejuvenate themselves. These rooms can have comfortable seating, heating pads, drinking water and basic medicines. While the office may provide all of the above conditions, it is also the employee’s responsibility to use them judiciously and maintain hygiene and cleanliness while doing so.
Provision of menstrual products: Menstrual products like sanitary pads, tampons, cups, and period underwear should be provided free of cost in the washrooms. This helps people if they face emergencies.
Medical benefit: While it may not be possible for workplaces to station a doctor, it is indeed feasible and respectable to conduct health camps. Gynaecological consultation and awareness sessions are important for the employees to discuss their issues freely and get themselves checked since PCOS is one of the most common ailments that affects individuals with menstruation. Early detection and treatment is better than ignoring it beyond help.
Menstrual training: Not just the menstruating individuals, training should be set up for non-menstruating individuals too. This will help them understand the sudden mood swings or the pain that one goes through, and help them align their sensitivity and communication to make one another feel better. This should also aim to reduce bullying while one is on their periods.
Ergonomic chairs: Stomach pain, hip pain and lower back pain are very normal during periods. In fact, it aggravates if one sits for too long in the same position and works, which is what happens when one works in the office. Hence, ergonomic chairs with good back support, flexible work stations and light physical duties can cause some relief.
Inclusive conversational culture: Make sure that all employees talk to each other with respect. Further, not all employees who menstruate may identify themselves under a gender specific bracket. Their feelings and accommodations must be listened to, to make them feel safe, included, and confident.
HR Policies: There should be direct channels of communication with the HR in this regard, should any employee want to request accommodations or report discrimination and bullying. In fact, certain strict health policies should also be drafted regarding the same.
Thus, menstruating doesn’t mean that you miss out on your regular life. With some basic steps from the workplace, one can be involved and included in everything around them, without having to face taunting remarks on ‘ that time of the month’.