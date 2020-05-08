With the lockdown set to go on for at least another week — if not longer, finding inventive ways to feel good and cook healthy-yet-tasty dishes is one of the surest ways to attain nirvana. This week, we have renowned Chef Anahita Dhondy, Chef-Partner at SodaBottleOpenerWala, CyberHub, who shares a healthier version of the traditional Aloo Parantha. Stuffed with the goodness of California walnuts, cottage cheese and millets like ragi, this parantha is loaded with protein, minerals and vitamins besides Omega3. Try this easy recipe at leisure.

ALOO WALNUT PANEER PARANTHA

Ingredients:

For stuffing: Three medium-sized potatoes, boiled and mashed | ¾ cup mashed/ crumbled cottage cheese | ¼ cup finely crushed California walnuts | A medium-sized chopped onion | Salt and pepper to taste | 1 tsp roasted cumin powder | 1 tsp red chilli powder | ½ tsp coriander powder | 3-4 green chillies, chopped | A handful of chopped coriander

For paranthas: 100g of whole wheat | 100g of any millet flour (ragi / jowar / bajra) | Water for dough, as required | 2 tbsp oil for roasting the paranthas.

Aloo Walnut Paneer Parantha

Method:

● In a bowl, add mashed potatoes and cottage cheese.

● To the mix, add all the spices along with finely chopped onions, crushed walnuts, coriander, and green chillies.

● Mix well, then add salt. You can add more chillies according to your taste.

● Prepare the dough by mixing all the ingredients for the paranthas and keep it aside for 30 minutes.

● Take a small portion of the dough (about 40gm) and roll it into a ball.

● Shape the ball into a little pocket and stuff the mixture into it.

● Roll it into a round-shaped parantha.

● On a hot skillet, dry roast the paranthas on both sides, then add oil and press down to get that golden colour.

● Serve hot with butter, curd, and pickle.

sharmishtha.g@new indianexpress.com

@sharmidas