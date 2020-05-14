Not only can walnuts add flavor and a little crunch to sweet and savory dishes, but they also pack a healthy punch. And so it makes sense that there is actually a day dedicated to this nutrient dense nut (May 17).

Walnuts are the only nut that provides a significant amount of plant-based omega-3 fatty acid and a handful (28g) of walnuts also provides a convenient source of protein (4g) and fiber (2g).



So what are you waiting for? Get set to lead a healthier life with the sweet, nutty twist of California walnuts. Here are our top picks of walnut recipes to celebrate the king of nuts!

Walnut Pancakes with Maple Walnut Butter



Ingredients

125g plain flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 medium egg

2 tablespoon maple syrup + extra to serve

280ml buttermilk

50g California walnut pieces, chopped + extra to serve

Oil for shallow frying

1 ripe banana, sliced

For the walnut butter:

50g butter, softened

2 tablespoon maple syrup

25g California walnut pieces, chopped



Preparation

1. To make the walnut butter, whisk the butter and maple syrup together until pale, stir in the walnuts and set aside.

2. Place the flour and baking powder in a medium bowl and mix to combine. In a jug, beat the egg and maple syrup into the buttermilk and whisk into the flour mixture, stir in the walnuts.

3. Heat a little oil in a non-stick frying pan and add 4 tablespoons of batter to make 4 pancakes. Cook for 2 minutes each side and repeat to make eight pancakes.

4. Serve topped with walnut butter, banana, a drizzle of maple syrup and extra walnuts.

Walnut Crackers



Ingredients

220g of water

130g of flax seeds

140g of walnuts

30g of sesame seeds



Preparation

1. Grind the flax seeds

2. Crush the walnuts and sesame in the grinder.

3. Add the flax seeds, walnuts and sesame to the water, mix and leave

to stand for 20 minutes.

4. Stretch them very well in a baking tray with vegetable paper, leaving a very thin layer.

5. Bake 20 or 25 minutes at 180°C until dry and crisp. Serve with a dip of your choice.



Chicken With Walnut Sauce



Ingredients

4 chicken breasts

60g of walnuts

100g of oatmeal

4 tablespoons of honey

4 teaspoons of soy sauce

Spices to taste



Preparation

1. Crush the oatmeal and walnuts, without transforming them into flour.

2. Mix the honey with the soy sauce.

3. Cut the chicken breasts into small pieces.

4. Dip each piece into the soy sauce and honey, pass it through the mixture of oats and walnuts, and place in the baking tray

with vegetable paper.

5. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown at 180°C.

(Contributed by California Walnuts)