International Beer Day: Quick and easy cocktails to fix at home with your favourite ale

Restobars aren’t open yet. But that’s no reason for you not to raise a toast in the comfort of your home on International Beer Day (August 6). Here are two quick and easy recipes shared by mixologists from star hotels in the city, including a non-alcoholic option. Ready, set, chug!

Dunkin’ Berry

Ingredients

Homemade mixed berry compote — (Strawberry, blackberry and raspberries) 2 tbsp | Cinnamon and clove reduction 30 ml | Coast Hazy IPA non-alcoholic beer or try with wheat beer 120 ml

Method

Add the berry compote in the glass along with spice syrup. Top up with chilled non-alcoholic beer Hazy IPA or chilled wheat beer. Garnish with a smoked cinnamon stick.

(Shared by The Park Chennai)





Lagerrita



Ingredients

Lager beer | Tequila 45 ml | Cointreau15 ml | Lime juice 5 ml

Method

Shake — Tequila, Cointreau and lime juice. Strain into to a tall glass and top up with lager. Garnish with dried salted orange slice or slice of lime.

(Shared by Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park)

