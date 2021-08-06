International Beer Day: Quick and easy cocktails to fix at home with your favourite ale
Restobars aren’t open yet. But that’s no reason for you not to raise a toast in the comfort of your home on International Beer Day (August 6). Here are two quick and easy recipes shared by mixologists from star hotels in the city, including a non-alcoholic option. Ready, set, chug!
Dunkin’ Berry
Ingredients
Homemade mixed berry compote — (Strawberry, blackberry and raspberries) 2 tbsp | Cinnamon and clove reduction 30 ml | Coast Hazy IPA non-alcoholic beer or try with wheat beer 120 ml
Method
Add the berry compote in the glass along with spice syrup. Top up with chilled non-alcoholic beer Hazy IPA or chilled wheat beer. Garnish with a smoked cinnamon stick.
(Shared by The Park Chennai)
Lagerrita
Ingredients
Lager beer | Tequila 45 ml | Cointreau15 ml | Lime juice 5 ml
Method
Shake — Tequila, Cointreau and lime juice. Strain into to a tall glass and top up with lager. Garnish with dried salted orange slice or slice of lime.
(Shared by Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park)
Holding photo courtesy: Jon Parry on Unsplash