Five vegetarian Goan recipes for those who are fasting this season

If you think Goa is all about seafood, you will be surprised to know that the region has plenty to offer for the vegetarian community. For the auspicious month of Shravan or Sawan, Rishi Manucha, Executive Chef, Taj Fort Aguada Resort and Spa, dives deep into the archives of Goa’s culinary history and shares five recipes that bring the authentic flavours of Shravan:

1. Rawa Fried Raw Banana







Ingredients: Raw Banana - 1, Turmeric Powder - 1 tsp, Chilli Powder - 1 tsp, Tamarind Pulp - 1 tbsp, Garam Masala Powder - 1/2 tsp, Rawa (Semolina) for coating, and Salt to taste

Method:

Cut bananas into thin slices and keep them soaked in cold water. Drain the banana slices and pat dry.

In a small bowl, add turmeric powder, chilli powder, tamarind pulp, garam masala powder and salt to make the marinade. Toss the banana slices in the marinade. Coat the marinated banana slices with rawa.

In a pan, heat oil and shallow fry the banana slices on medium heat until golden brown.

Serve hot.

2. Khatkhate (Goan Vegetable Stew)







Ingredients:

For Masala: Coconut (grated) - 1, Dry Red Chilli - 4, Turmeric Powder - 1 tsp, Tamarind - 20 gm, Garam Masala Powder - 2 tbsp

For the Curry: Mustard Seeds - 1 tsp, Hing - 1/4 tsp, Curry Leaves - a few, Dry Red Chilli - 1, Onions (chopped) - 1, Cauliflower - 50 gm, Pumpkin - 50 gm, Brinjal - 50 gm, Carrots - 50 gm, French Beans - 50 gm, Triphala - 7-8, Salt to taste

Method:

To make the masala, grind coconut, red chilli, turmeric powder, tamarind and garam masala powder with little water.

Prep the vegetables by cleaning and cutting them into 1-inch pieces.

In a pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, when they crackle add hing along with curry leaves and red chilli. Add chopped onion and saute until brown. Add chopped vegetables and saute for a minute.

Add ground masala with little water and bring to a boil. Add Triphala and continue to boil until vegetables are cooked. Add salt as required.

3. Maska Saang (Drumstick) Sukhem







Ingredients: Drumstick - 200 gm, Garlic - 1 tsp, Green Chilli - 2, Onion - 1 large, Tomato - 1, Curry Leaves - a few, Xacuti Masala Powder - 1-2 tbsp, Grated Coconut - 3 tbsp, Coconut milk - 100 ml, Chopped Coriander - 2 tbsp, Salt to taste, Sugar to taste

Method:

Clean and cut the drumstick into 1 or 2-inch pieces.

In a pan, heat oil and saute chopped garlic, curry leaves, green chilli and chopped onions until brown. Add the chopped tomatoes and continue to saute for a minute. Add the cut drumsticks and continue to saute. Add little water and cook.

When the drumsticks are cooked halfway, add xacuti masala powder along with grated coconut and continue to cook.

Add coconut milk at the end along with salt, sugar and chopped coriander.

4. Tambdi Bhaji







Ingredients: Tambdi Bhaji (Red Amaranth) - 200 gm, Mustard Seeds - 1 tsp, Onion - 1, Garlic - 2 tsp, Green Chilli - 2, Grated Coconut - 50 gm, Salt to taste

Method:

Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and wait to crackle.

Add chopped onions and chopped garlic until the onions start to turn brown.

Add chopped tambdibhaji with slit green chillies and continue to cook in the pan.

Do not add water while cooking.

Add salt to taste. At the end add grated coconut and toss.

5. Mangane







Ingredients: Chana Dal - 1 cup, Jaggery - 200 gm, Fresh Coconut milk - 1 cup, Sabudana - 1/4 cup, Broken Cashew Nuts - 50 gm, Turmeric Powder - 1/4 tsp, Cardamom Powder - 1 tsp, Salt to taste, Sugar to taste

Method:

Soak chana dal in water for 2 hours. In a separate bowl, soak sabudana.

In a saucepan, boil chana dal with water.

After dal is cooked halfway, add jaggery, sabudana, cardamom powder and turmeric powder.

Once dal is cooked completely, add coconut milk along with broken cashew nuts.

Add salt and sugar as required.



Shravan or Sawan is considered a very auspicious month by Hindus. The month is devoted to worshipping Lord Shiva and during this holy month of fasting and prayer, the Hindu community across the country including the Konkan region, which is known for its seafood, eat only vegetarian food without the addition of garlic and onion.