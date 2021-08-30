Janmashtami special: From Rasmalai to Coconut Ladoo, here are three dessert recipes you must try

On the occasion of Janmashtami today, we bring you three simple but delicious dessert recipes from leading chefs in India. While Rasmalai is a sure shot to win hearts at every dinner table, Makai Ki Galvani is a gluten-free dessert that is also served as prasad by many communities in Rajasthan, and Coconut Ladoos are perfect for those who are fasting.



1. Rasmalai

By Rishi Manucha, Executive Chef – Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa



Rasmalai is a sure shot to win heart at every dinner party

If there is one dessert that is loved by all, it is arguably Rasmalai. The soft, spongy disc-shaped chhena balls soaked in saffron-infused milk win almost every heart. And, surprisingly it is quite easy to make at home.



Ingredients: Fresh Milk - 1 L, Vinegar - 30 ml, Sugar - 250 gm, Full Fat Milk - ½ L, Saffron - 1 pinch, Cardamom Powder - 1 pinch, Pistachio for garnish



Method:

• To prepare malai, boil milk and add vinegar. It will start to curdle and split. Using a muslin cloth, strain the milk and add pressure to squeeze out the whey. Left in the muslin cloth is malai. 2. Knead the malai until smooth and add cardamom powder, mould into small disc-shaped balls.

• Make the sugar syrup by adding 150 ml water to the sugar and bring to a boil. Add a few drops of milk to the sugar syrup to clarify it. Add a pinch of all-purpose flour to make the syrup frothy.

• Once it comes to a boil, add the disc-shaped balls and cook for 10 mins.

• To prepare the ras, boil 500 ml of full-fat milk and reduce it to 300 ml. Add sugar, cardamom powder and saffron to it.

• Now, squeeze the malai to remove excess sugar syrup and add them to the ‘ras’.

• Allow the mixture to cool and garnish with chopped pistachios and saffron strands.



2. Makai ki Galvani

By Executive Chef Anup Gupta, Taj Aravali Hotel and Spa, Udaipur

Makai ki Galvani is a gluten-free dessert

Galvani is a special sweet dish from Ghoda Ghati and Haldi Ghati near Nathdwara in Rajasthan. This gluten-free sweet dish is very popular amongst the Gujjar and Meena community of the region besides being served as prasad by many communities.



Ingredients: Ghee - 100 ml, Makai flour - 200 gm, Jaggery - 300 gm, Water - 2 L, Cardamom powder - 5 gm



Method:

• Mix water and jaggery in a vessel and boil it. When the jaggery dissolves completely, filter it and keep it aside.

• Now, heat the ghee in a kadhai and add makki flour to it. Cook it on low flame until it becomes golden.

• Once it is roasted, add jaggery water to it. Keep stirring to avoid lumps.

• Once it comes to a boil, cook for another two minutes.

• Add cardamom powder mix well and serve hot.



3. Gulkand stuffed Coconut Ladoo

By Vineet Bahuguna, Executive Chef, Hilton Garden Inn, New Delhi/ Saket

Free from any grain or flour, Gulkand stuffed Coconut Ladoo is perfect for those who are fasting

Here is a simple recipe for people who are fasting. Free from any grain or flour, it needs only a few ingredients and takes less than 30 minutes. If you can't find liquid glucose, you can use khoya (about 40 gms) with some sugar (20 gms).

Ingredients: Desiccated Coconut - 120 gms, Condensed Milk - 40 gms, Butter Unsalted- 10 gms, Liquid Glucose - 30 gms and Gulkand - 20 gms



Method:

• In a pan, add butter. Once melted, add liquid glucose and allow it to melt on a slow flame for two minutes. Remove the pan from flame and add condensed milk to it. Mix it well and let it cool.

• Now, add desiccated coconut (100 gms) to the mixture to form a dough.

• Divide the dough into equal pieces and with your hands shape it in the form of ladoo with gulkand stuffed in the middle.

• Roll the ladoo over the desiccated coconut.

For the unversed, Janmashtami, also known Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, celebrates the birth of Krishna. Many communities in North India, particularly in Mathura and Vrindavan, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and northeastern states of India such as Manipur and Assam, host dance-drama events called Rasa Lila. Artistes dressed as Lord Krishna, Radha and her friends (gopis) put up performances. In Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, a competitive event called Dahi Handi is organised, a day after Krishna Janmashtami.