Thinking of sweets such as halwa, kheer and ladoo that you savoured in your childhood? If these names are making you nostalgic about your mother's cooking on the special occasion of Janmashtami, then here are easy-peasy recipes by Sheetal Bhatt of Mumbai-based GOD Cafe, to recreate the desserts at home:



1. Khapli Wheat Atta Sheera/Halwa





An ancient variety of wheat, Khapli flour is considered healthier as it has a low glycemic index. Also known as emmer, it is seen as a good source of protein, iron, dietary fibre, thiamine and magnesium, making it ideal for pregnant women.

Ingredients: Khapli Atta - 20gms, A2 Milk - 60ml, Organic Sugar - 40gms, A2 Ghee - 20ml and Water - 30ml



Method:

• In a deep vessel, combine ghee and khapli atta, and roast for 5 to 7 minutes on a low flame.

• Now add milk, water, and organic sugar and continue to mix until everything comes together, and eventually leaves the vessel.

• Place the halwa/sheera in a serving bowl, garnish with sliced almonds, and serve hot.

2. Phirni







Ingredients: Basmati Rice - 40gms, A2 Ghee - 10ml, A2 Milk - 160ml, Organic Sugar - 30gms, Milk masala - 5gms, Mixed Dry Fruits - 1gm and Rose Petal - 1gm



Method:

• In a food processor, coarsely mix the rice.

• Heat ghee, milk, and basmati rice in a saucepan. Bring it to a boil and continue to cook until the mixture reduces.

• Add sugar, milk masala, and allow the milk to become thick.

• Place it in a serving bowl and top with mixed dry fruits and rose petals.



3. Churma Ladoo









Ingredients: Churma Flour - 40gms, Jaggery - as per taste, Cardamom- as per taste, A2 Ghee - 30ml, Cardamon - as per taste, and Khus khus to garnish



Method:

• Heat ghee and flour in a pan for 2 minutes, or until it turns golden brown.

• Now take a vessel and add ghee, cardamom, and jaggery. Keep stirring it on a low flame until the jaggery melts.

• Once the jaggery has melted, add churma, khus-khus, mixed dry fruits, and rose petals to it.

• Once the mixture has been thoroughly combined, form small ladoos from it and set them aside. Once they are cooled down, the ladoos are ready to be served.



For the unversed, Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, one of the Hindu gods. Many communities in North India, particularly in Mathura and Vrindavan, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and northeastern states of India such as Manipur and Assam, host dance-drama events called Rasa Lila. In Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, a competitive event called Dahi Handi is organised, a day after Krishna Janmashtami.



