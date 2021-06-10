If you are a tea lover but this scorching summer is stopping you from sipping your favourite beverage, then try some interesting Ice-tea cocktails. These will help in cooling down your body and are also fun to make. Head to your shelf and take out that bottle of whisky or rum that you've been stocking up for long now, and try your hand at making these cocktails.

Tokyo Iced Tea cocktail with Bootz Rum

One-ounce Bootz Rum,

One-ounce vodka

One-ounce gin,

One-ounce tequila,

2-ounces Midori

Juice of 1/4 lime

Seven-up, Highball Glass

Method:

Fill an old-fashioned glass halfway with ice. Mix in all of the ingredients (except the Seven-Up). Fill the rest of the way with Seven-up. Gently stir to avoid bruising the liquors. Top with a kiwi ring, cherry, lemon, or lime slice.

Tangy Edge Iced Tea with Cutty Sark

35ml Cutty Sark Prohibition

Iced tea

Orange peel

Ice

Method:

Fill a highball glass halfway with ice. The Cutty Sark and cola must then be poured over the ice. Garnish with orange peel to make it look fancy.

The Famous Hot Toddy

50ml The Famous Grouse

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp runny sugar

1 spiced tea bag (apple and cinnamon)

Lemon zest to garnish, hot water

Method:

Pour the hot toddy glass with the spiced tea bag and hot water. Then stir in the popular grouse, honey, and lemon juice. Finish with a sliver of lemon zest and the teabag removed.

