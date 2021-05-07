Though every day is a mother's day, this special day surely calls for some special treatment for your mother. This Mother's Day we bring you a tasty snack recipe by celebrated Chef Manish Mehrotra. Have a happy Mother's Day gorging on this tasty yet healthy dish filled with the goodness of almonds and sweet potatoes.

Almond and Sweet Potato Toast

(Serves: 3-4)

Ingredients: Almond with skin ¾ cup | Bread slice 3-4 no diced roast | Sweet potato 2 cups | Sea salt to taste | Black pepper powder ½ tsp | Chaat masala ½ tsp | Chopped fresh coriander 2 tsp | Lemon juice 2 tsp | Chopped root ginger 1 tsp | Chopped green chillies ½ tsp | Green chutney 1 tbsp | Olive oil 1 tsp | Mayonnaise 1tsp

Method:

• Roast the almonds with skin in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes and cut into slivers once it is cooled.

• In a bowl, add dices of roast sweet potato with salt, pepper, chaat masala, lemon juice, chop ginger, chop green chilli, green chutney and mayonnaise. Toss it well to mix evenly.

• Toast the bread till golden colour.

• Layer the mix of diced sweet potato over toasted bread and drizzle olive oil over it.

• Sprinkle the almond slivers on it and serve.