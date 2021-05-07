Mother's Day special: Chef Manish Mehrotra shares a healthy recipe to celebrate the occasion
Though every day is a mother's day, this special day surely calls for some special treatment for your mother. This Mother's Day we bring you a tasty snack recipe by celebrated Chef Manish Mehrotra. Have a happy Mother's Day gorging on this tasty yet healthy dish filled with the goodness of almonds and sweet potatoes.
Almond and Sweet Potato Toast
(Serves: 3-4)
Ingredients: Almond with skin ¾ cup | Bread slice 3-4 no diced roast | Sweet potato 2 cups | Sea salt to taste | Black pepper powder ½ tsp | Chaat masala ½ tsp | Chopped fresh coriander 2 tsp | Lemon juice 2 tsp | Chopped root ginger 1 tsp | Chopped green chillies ½ tsp | Green chutney 1 tbsp | Olive oil 1 tsp | Mayonnaise 1tsp
Method:
• Roast the almonds with skin in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes and cut into slivers once it is cooled.
• In a bowl, add dices of roast sweet potato with salt, pepper, chaat masala, lemon juice, chop ginger, chop green chilli, green chutney and mayonnaise. Toss it well to mix evenly.
• Toast the bread till golden colour.
• Layer the mix of diced sweet potato over toasted bread and drizzle olive oil over it.
• Sprinkle the almond slivers on it and serve.