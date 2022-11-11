For World Vegan Month, chef Megha Jhunjunwala shares three vegan recipes to impress your date

Whether you're vegan or not, these flavours promise to impress. And what better time to get out that apron and experiment than World Vegan Month. Popular dating app, Tinder, has revealed new insights about its members in India who are increasingly trying to find like-minded partners who are environment lovers and interested in the vegan lifestyle. And in the spirit of love and shared values - the app has collaborated with celebrity chef and MasterChef India finalist Megha Jhunjhunwala to help young adults impress their #Vegantine with easy-to-cook recipes for their next date.

Megha Jhunjhunwala says,“It was such a treat curating these easy vegan meal recipes, which are sure to impress one’s dates, and can even be made together. “These recipes celebrate and hero ingredients that are so close to nature and at the same time intrinsic to a lifestyle that is increasingly being adopted by the younger generation who wants to leave a better world behind, especially with regard to climate change. No wonder, choosing a partner with similar lifestyles is supreme too!



Cauliflower Steak with Pepper Sauce

INGREDIENTS: