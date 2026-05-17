Chef Ranveer Brar reveals the surprising history and origin of kulfi

According to him, the origin of the kulfi is derived from the word ‘kulf,’ which means ‘covered’ in the Parsi language. The etymology can be directly related to the process of preparing kulfi. In ancient times, kulfi was placed into small pots and tightly sealed so that it would freeze into shape.

In addition, he reveals that the introduction of kulfi to India was due to Persian culture’s influence during the Mughal era. This illustrates how royal kitchens were instrumental in the development of various Indian desserts enjoyed today.

Over time, the kulfi gained immense popularity within households and even diversified into various tastes like kesar, malai, and chocolate. However, the origin of kulfi brings back the memories of its humble roots in the form of covered molds and slow-freezing processes.

Ranveer Brar introduces a contemporary touch in his recipe for Mango Kulfi Falooda. The process involves cooking falooda sev using cornstarch and water in a brief period of time and piping it into cold water to be set. Preparation of the kulfi involves combining the ingredients such as mangoes, condensed milk, and rabdi, blending them until they form a smooth mixture.

They are then left in moulds and allowed to freeze for six to seven hours. To serve it, the kulfi is combined with sliced mango, rose syrup, basil seeds, pistachios, and condensed milk. There is another recipe that mixes the kulfi in falooda cups with fresh fruit and milk.