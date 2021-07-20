From hosting a reality TV show to introducing vaccination badges, dating apps are redefining the rules

Dating apps are definitely changing the rules of the game. Whether it is associating with reality TV shows or updating their features, apps are helping redefine what partners want and expect from each other.

Take the example of Tinder. Earlier this month, the dating app signed up with Netflix as the official casting partner for its first ever Indian dating reality show, IRL: In Real Love.

The show that's likely to be on the lines of its predecessors such as Indian Matchmaking, Love is Blind, and Too Hot to Handle, is expected to sweep this generation off its feet with a true to its time dating format. This July, singles on Tinder can apply for IRL: In Real Love by just making one Swipe Right in-app. Swipe Cards will appear in between Tinder members' stack of potential matches - so all they need to do is Swipe Right on the in-app casting callout and they will be redirected to a registration page. Tanya Bami, Director, International Originals, Netflix India, says, “IRL: In Real Love is an indigenous dating format and the association with Tinder will help us keep it as real as the times today. Authenticity is key to any reality series and Tinder will help us find a cast whose preferences and choices will enable us to understand the everyday dating conundrums. We can’t wait for the Tinder members to swipe right for IRL: In Real Love on Netflix!”

Meanwhile, the other popular dating app Bumble that's given women the exclusive right to make the first move has added new features that give its members the power to make a more informed choice. Following the recent second wave of the pandemic in India, safety is still on top of the mind. In a survey by Bumble 35% of people claimed they are more safety conscious now after the second wave than last year. To help its community feel comfortable dating right now and to help normalize conversations about dating during the pandemic, Bumble has added a COVID Preferences Center that can be accessed by tapping the profile icon within the Bumble app. After matching with someone, both individuals will be able to see what the other person’s dating preferences are - such as meeting outdoors and in uncrowded places only - and what precautions they want to take. The app also introduced a vaccination badge on July 20.

“The pandemic has brought about meaningful changes in our dating choices and behaviors as single Indians navigate this new world of dating. This last year, that people spent in lockdowns, has given them the opportunity to focus on what they are truly looking for while dating. There is a renewed sense of clarity and confidence in taking control of their dating lives as they navigate new rules of dating, both virtually and in person. As our recent research illustrates, single people in India are more intentional with their dating decisions than ever before and are prioritizing safety and compatibility as vaccinations increase in India,” said Samarpita Samaddar, Communications Director, Bumble India.

It doesn't seem like this is the end of the road, and apps are paving the way to newer approaches to dating.