The do’s & don’ts for dating this summer

Young daters value authenticity and honesty - and introverts are certainly not shy when it comes to being real on their Tinder bios. The term "introvert" appears 33 per cent more than “extrovert” in Tinder bios.

To support more reserved daters to put themselves out there, the dating app has developed this introvert dating guide with Dr. Chandni Tugnait, life coach and relationship expert partner with Tinder India.

Introverts VS Extroverts on Tinder

Introverted Tinder users are 40 per cent more likely than extroverts to say they are still figuring out their relationship goals. Introverts tend to take their time to get to know someone, both in friendships and in relationships. They often don't like to reveal too much personal information about themselves to new acquaintances either. So why do introverts share their personality type so much more in their Tinder bios?

Dr. Chandni explains that “Introverts often find that their introversion is not adequately taken into account and respected, which leads to a greater need for attention to this personality trait. Adding their personality type in a dating profile can provide a sense of security and counteract possible misunderstandings, as introversion and reticence can be misinterpreted as disinterest or arrogance."

Overall, introverts are 15 percent more likely to seek friendships on the App than extroverted users. According to Dr. Chandni Tugnait, introverts usually take longer to open up and confide in new people in their lives and take longer to build relationships and bonds with others. In return, however, these relationships tend to be deeper and more stable. If an introvert moves to a new city, for example, Tinder can help them meet new people and build their social circle.

What about after the match? Introverts often like lengthy, in-depth conversations and they prefer to have them in the form of long, well-thought-out messages. Data shows that introverts on the App are 24 percent more likely than extroverts to be "big-time texters".

In Dr. Chandni’s opinion, getting to know someone on the app over an extended period is not a waste of time, but a great way for introverts to properly assess their match on the safe ground before meeting IRL.

Extroverts often prefer faster over-the-phone or face-to-face exchanges. They are more than twice as likely (+60 percent ) as introverted daters to say they like talking on the phone4.