Promise Day: Relationship Coach Radhika Mohta suggests 10 promises to make for a healthy relationship

The world has been going gaga over Valentine's Week and, at Indulge, so have we. Each day of this week is being celebrated with much galore by lovers across the globe and today, February 11, marks yet another day of this special week – Promise Day.

If you’re someone who doesn't like to go the whole nine yards with grand gestures and your love language is subtlety – this is one day of the much-coveted Valentine's Week you can celebrate with your special one.

And in case you’re wondering how exactly to go about the celebration – fret not, we’ve got you covered. Bengaluru-based matchmaker and relationship coach Radhika Mohta suggests ten promises you can make to your partner for a happy and healthy relationship, this Promise Day!

I promise to respect your boundaries, today and every single day. We must have our identities while we build a life together.

I promise to call you because I know how texting annoys you. I'd rather give you my full attention over a video/voice call than multitask with multiple windows open, you being one.

I promise to put my phone on Do Not Disturb when we share our meals and have a conversation. You are my Priority Zero, any day.

I promise to go with you to all the ‘first day first show’ of your favourite SRK movies and keep a box of tissues ready, just in case.

I promise to be your forever cheerleader and buy a domain name the moment you think of a startup idea.

I promise to give you endless therapeutic cuddles, hugs and kisses.

I promise to be your sous-chef every time you cook a four-course meal for our house parties.

I promise to plan our family vacations with both sets of parents, as long as you are in the driving seat.

I promise to respect the introvert in you who needs time to recharge. I'll not RSVP to all those Partiful links for the weekend.

I promise to support your entrepreneurial pursuits. Seal the deal with founder's equity!

