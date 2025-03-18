Is micro-mance the new definition of ‘little things’ in romance?

Have you been bringing flowers or chocolates or teddies or any of your partner’s favourite things when they feel low? Have you been cooking at home and setting up intimate date nights just so that the two of you can spend quality time together? Have you ever slipped in a piece of chocolate in the locker or bag during your teenage romance days? Then do you know that all these finer things that you have been pursuing to keep the relationship afloat are now termed as micro-mance. While the term seems to be very fancy, the act itself is far from it. In fact, these mini pursuits of love actually go on to strengthen the relationship and make the couple fall in love with each other again with every ‘tiny’ act.

What are the ground rules of micro-mance that makes your relationship bloom?

While there is no perfect formula that can ever tell a person how to carry on in a relationship, one can always keep a few things in mind while being at it. And micro-mance needs one to observe, understand and reciprocate, keeping the tiniest things in mind. So no harm in going through a checklist time to time!

Understanding is the key

It is said that it takes a lifetime to understand a person. But there has to be a starting point. When you get into a relationship, it is best to start noticing small behavioral habits and gestures that would help you understand your partner better. Develop on these so that you can understand the finer things they are attracted to in life. It may be a habit of drinking hot chocolate in the mornings rather than tea or coffee; or having a lucky colour which they either wear or accessorise themselves with before any important event.