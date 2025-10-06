Working from home after marriage? 5 easy ways to set boundaries

Remote working has become here to stay for so many, and with it, a fresh set of hurdles for couples. For young newlyweds specifically, moving from independent professional lives to working together in the same space can be a source of surprising tension. Creating effective boundaries is essential to ensuring your marriage remains happy and your career continues to thrive.

Here are 5 simple ways to create those important ground rules

Define your workspace

The very first and most important thing to do is to establish a physical boundary between work and personal space. If you’re fortunate enough to have an extra room, use that as the office and make it off-limits during work hours. If space is at a premium, get creative. Employ a corner of the living room or bedroom, but use some kind of definable boundary to make it a workspace. Leaving your office, even for a few feet, marks the end of the workday and serves to transition you back into being a partner and not a colleague.

Establish ‘office hours’

As with a regular office, set definite work hours. Talk over your schedules with your husband or wife and decide when you will be ‘on the clock.’ This keeps one worker from calling the other in the middle of an important meeting or a time of intense concentration. It also allows both of you to know when the workday is actually at an end, which is something vital for maintaining your shared personal time.