Working from home after marriage? 5 easy ways to set boundaries

Remote working has become here to stay for so many, and with it, a fresh set of hurdles for couples. For young newlyweds specifically, moving from independent professional lives to working together in the same space can be a source of surprising tension. Creating effective boundaries is essential to ensuring your marriage remains happy and your career continues to thrive.
Define your workspace
The very first and most important thing to do is to establish a physical boundary between work and personal space. If you’re fortunate enough to have an extra room, use that as the office and make it off-limits during work hours. If space is at a premium, get creative. Employ a corner of the living room or bedroom, but use some kind of definable boundary to make it a workspace. Leaving your office, even for a few feet, marks the end of the workday and serves to transition you back into being a partner and not a colleague.
Establish ‘office hours’
As with a regular office, set definite work hours. Talk over your schedules with your husband or wife and decide when you will be ‘on the clock.’ This keeps one worker from calling the other in the middle of an important meeting or a time of intense concentration. It also allows both of you to know when the workday is actually at an end, which is something vital for maintaining your shared personal time.
Communicate your needs
Openness and honesty in communication is the foundation of every sound relationship. Discuss your respective needs for focus and peacefulness. Inform your partner when you have a critical call or a deadline. You can even employ a plain ‘do not disturb’ notice or a set of headphones as a visible signal that you are not available. Don’t expect your partner to read your mind; instead, say it out loud and be ready to hear their needs as well.
Break and time together scheduling
While respecting work time is essential, remember to block off time to connect throughout the day. Arrange for a shared lunch or a brief coffee break. Go for a quick walk together not only as a way to unwind but as a way to reattach. These breaks are a powerful reminder that you’re part of a team, not two individuals with access to a Wi-Fi connection.
Avoid work chatting at the end of the day
After work, consciously refrain from discussing work. Refrain from ‘debriefing’ each other on what happened throughout the day the moment you shut down your laptops. Spend your evenings with each other and on your lives together. This creates an essential buffer between your professional and personal lives, so that your marriage is a haven from your office stress.