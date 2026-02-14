Valentine's Day now: Presence, no promises

‘We text when free’

Other young adults too think in similar lines. At a coworking space in Connaught Place, 26-year-old software engineer Meera explains how her 9-to-7 job leaves little energy for relationship maintenance. "After commuting two hours daily, the last thing I want is to plan 'date nights' or meet his family. With Arjun, we text when free. Sometimes we grab takeaway after work. It's easier and no strings are attached." She pauses. "Traditional dating feels like another job with emotional KPIs."

Dating apps have accelerated this shift. Swiping culture normalises ambiguity—why define something when the next match is a thumb-swipe away? "Tinder taught me that 'talking' doesn't mean 'exclusive,'" admits Rohan between sips of coffee. "Why lock in when you're still figuring out your own life? My dad married at 25. I'm currently 25 and can't afford my own kitchen."

Yet this isn't emotional detachment—it's adaptation. At a Noida Sector 18 hangout, a couple in their mid-twenties share headphones, laughing over a playlist. When asked about their status, the woman smiles wryly: "We've been 'seeing each other' for a year. No labels, but he brought soup when I had dengue. Isn't that what matters?" Her partner adds: "Valentine's Day? We'll probably get coffee and have a nice time. Just… the two of us and we will see how it goes."